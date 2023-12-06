In Week 13, the 49ers stunned the Eagles on the road, and they gave the entire NFC playoff race some help. Dallas and San Francisco are now within one game of Philly in the standings. A loss for the Eagles and a win for either of those teams could put a new top dog on top of the NFC.

The 49ers want to be the team to do that and they have a path set out to make it happen. With injuries over the last few weeks to their secondary, the Niners decided to bring in reinforcements. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that San Francisco has signed veteran Logan Ryan to their team for the remainder of the 2023 season.

San Francisco could take the #1 seed from the Eagles with a Philadelphia loss and a Niners win

Source: Long-time versatile DB Logan Ryan has signed with the #49ers, a potential big-time addition for December and their playoff run. Most recently with the #Bucs and #Giants, Ryan lands in SF. pic.twitter.com/162KOoIfzW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2023



Starting safety Talanoa Hufanga has a torn ACL and backup George Odum has a torn bicep. With both of those players out, the Niners felt they needed to add to their secondary. San Francisco already has an elite roster and they added to it by signing veteran Logan Ryan. The 32-year-old was not with a team yet in 2023.

Most recently, Ryan was with the Buccaneers in 2022. He played in nine games and made six starts for Tampa Bay. Before that, he spent two seasons with the Giants and made 30 starts over two years. At this stage in his career, Ryan feels he still has some good football left to be played. There’s a reason he was not with anyone during training camp. However, that doesn’t mean that Ryan can’t step in and play well for the Niners.



Fans of the 49ers should be excited to have a player like Ryan on the team. He’s versatile and is comfortable with any position in the secondary. The Niners lost Jimmie Ward this offseason who was also a versatile player for San Francisco. Ryan might not be the same player, but he’s an excellent depth piece for a team looking to make a deep playoff run. They’ll be at home in Week 14 to face Geno Smith and the Seahawks.