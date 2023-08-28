Aside from the Chiefs and Travis Kelce, there aren’t many teams in the NFL that live through their starting tight end more than the Baltimore Ravens. Mark Andrews has led the team in receiving yards in three of the past four seasons, and is undoubtedly the favorite target of Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart: Don’t Panic About Mark Andrews

“Mark should be out there practicing next week. I expect him to play in the game.” pic.twitter.com/gDCP9LRwAU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 28, 2023

Andrews will be a key piece if the Ravens hope to be successful in 2023, as he will be Jackson’s safety blanket if he is not the leader in yards yet again. But there are currently questions about his health and potentially his availability for Baltimore’s Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Having missed just 5 games over the course of his 5-year career, Andrews is one of the more reliable players on the team. But there has been some growing concern about his status, given that he has been absent for the last handful of practices with the Ravens.

The mystery issue began last week, when head coach John Harbaugh said that Andrews was “dealing with” something, and that it wasn’t serious. But it is apparently serious enough to keep him out for another day on Monday, even after the weekend.

Beckham, Flowers Could Take Some Pressure Off Of Andrews

Harbaugh did his best to calm the minds of those worrying about the status of such an important player:

You don’t need to panic about that. Tell the fans it’s going to be OK. He should be out there practicing next week. I expect him to play in the game and he should be fine. That’s where we’re at with that.

While the Ravens will certainly need his services, they’re hoping that they’ll have to lean on him less this coming season. They made a big splash by signing Odell Beckham Jr. back in the spring, and added Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to go along with the returning Rashod Bateman.

As for the tight end position itself, there isn’t much experience on the depth chart behind Andrews. Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are both second-year players who combined for 40 catches and 424 yards during their rookie campaigns in 2022.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like