Baltimore Ravens Schedule: 3 Must See Games In 2023

The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2023 offseason amidst uncertainty. Former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson had been reportedly unhappy with his contract situation for months, and it was unclear whether or not he intended to return. But the sides eventually came to an agreement, and the team has their star locked in for the immediate future.

3 Can’t Miss Games On Baltimore Ravens Schedule

special season incoming 😈 pic.twitter.com/4yZEEMcLlB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 26, 2023

They’ll likely be contenders in the AFC Playoff race, and could even make a run at the division. The Bengals are of course projected as a Super Bowl favorite, and are +160 to win the AFC North. But the Ravens aren’t far behind, as they have a +220 designation, and have an over/under projection of 10.5 wins.

So which games are the ones that should be circled on the calendar? Here are three must-see games on the Baltimore Ravens schedule for 2023:

1. Week 12 – @ Los Angeles Chargers – Sun. Nov 26th 8:20PM

Aside from a date with the upstart Lions in Week 7, there aren’t many notable out-of-division games for the Ravens early in the season. One of the first big tests will come in a Sunday Night matchup against the Chargers. Baltimore has an incredibly tough schedule down the stretch, but are aided by a late bye week that can potentially give them some rest headed into December.

They’ll fly cross-country and play in front of a national audience in prime time just before heading into their bye, and nabbing a win against an AFC foe before they start their challenging home stretch would be key.

2. Week 16 – @ San Francisco 49ers – Mon. Dec 25th 8:15PM

Merry Christmas. The Ravens will fly to the West Coast yet again, almost exactly a month after the Chargers game, this time to face the Super Bowl hopeful 49ers.

San Francisco figures to be one of the top two teams in the NFC, and should be one of the toughest games on any team’s schedule. Having to see them on the road late in the season will be a true test, one that the Ravens hope can be a Super Bowl preview.

3. Week 17 – vs. Miami Dolphins – Sun. Dec 31st 1:00PM

They’ll face the Steelers in the final week of the season, but the game against the Dolphins the week prior might be the one that decides the fate of both teams.

The Dolphins are projected to be well in the mix for an AFC playoff spot, and it is highly likely that they will be battling the Ravens for position towards the end of the year. Baltimore held a half-decade dominance over Miami at one point, but the Dolphins have grabbed the last two meetings in exciting fashion. Can the Ravens get late-season revenge this year?

