Athletic Bilbao secured a well-deserved 4-2 victory over record-winners Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night (January 24), landing a massive blow on Barca’s hopes of silverware this season. It was the Blaugrana’s second cup defeat in January, with them previously losing to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Athletic Bilbao Shock Barcelona In The Beginning Of Both Halves

Playing in front of their spirited fans at San Mames, Athletic Bilbao took the game to their lofty rivals right way, scoring inside the first minute.

Ernesto Valverde’s side made the most of a sloppy passage of play from the Blaugrana and went on the offensive down the left flank. After Nico Williams failed to penetrate from the left wing, the ball found its way to left-back Yuri Berchiche. The defender paused before sending the ball looping into the Barcelona box. Malcom Ares and Oihan Sancet could not get their shots away, but the ball, after ping-ponging inside the box, fell to Gorka Guruzeta, who effortlessly found the back of the net. Guruzeta could have added another to his tally in the fifth minute, but he failed to steer Ares’ cross toward Inaki Pena’s goal.

Barcelona eventually found their feet and equalized in the 26th minute, courtesy of star striker Robert Lewandowski. Berchiche, who was the orchestrator of the first goal, had a role to play in the visitors’ equalizer, as it was his botched clearance that Lewandowski poked in to restore parity. Six minutes later, Lamine Yamal showed superb footwork to open a bit of space and had the quality to find the bottom-left corner with a 20-yard screamer.

Of course, Athletic Bilbao were not prepared to throw in the towel and came back swinging in the second 45. Four minutes into the second half, Nico Willams delivered an inch-perfect cross at the far post, enticing Sancet to attack. The No. 8 cleverly lost his marker to head the ball beyond Pena and into the back of the net.

Williams Brother Punish Barca In Extra Time

With the scoreline level at 2-2, the game went into extra time. Neither team managed to do much in the first 15 minutes, but substitute Inaki Williams ensured Bilbao went into the second half of extra time with their noses in front. Sancet found Williams with a delightful through ball in the 105+2nd minute, and the 29-year-old unhesitantly pulled the trigger. The ball slammed against the post but came straight back to the attacker, who made no mistake the second time around.

Valverde’s side buried the game in the injury time of added time, with Nico Williams adding a goal to his assist. Bouncing off his brother Inaki, the ball fell to Nico, who applied a sublime outside-the-boot finish to beat Pena.

The 21-year-old was the standout performer in Athletic’s second Copa del Rey quarter-final win over Barcelona in the last four years. In addition to scoring and assisting, Nico Williams created five chances, attempted five dribbles, delivered four accurate crosses, made nine recoveries, and won six ground duels. Barcelona simply had no answer for his exuberance at San Mames on Wednesday night.