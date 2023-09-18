Soccer

5 Top Teams That Have Had A Poor Start To The 2023-24 Season: Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United Feature

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

We are over a month into the 2023-24 campaign, meaning the teams have now had enough time to recalibrate and find the combinations that work. Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Inter Milan have all seemingly found the winning formula, picking up maximum points from each of their league games thus far. The likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Juventus have also started well, marching on without tasting defeat.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have a handful of teams that are yet to show any kind of consistency, despite having excellent players at their disposal. Read on to check out five top teams, belonging to the top five European leagues, that have had a poor start to the 2023-24 season.

#5 Sevilla – La Liga

Sevilla Have Had A Poor Start To The 2023-24 Season
Sevilla Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar

Last season’s UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla have been all over the place this season. They have not necessarily been poor in front of goal, scoring six times in four games, but their defense has let them down big time, leaking as many as eight goals.

The Andalusian outfit have picked up only one victory in four games, losing the remaining three. They currently sit in 17th place in La Liga rankings and need to up the ante as soon as possible to avoid a bottom-half finish in the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

#4 AS Roma – Serie A

AS Roma Have Had A Poor Start To The 2023-24 Campaign
AS Roma Manager Jose Mourinho

One of the best managers of this generation Jose Mourinho has had little success at AS Roma this season. Until their massive 7-0 victory over Empoli on Sunday (September 17), they had just scored four times in three Serie A matches, which is disappointing by their standards.

The annihilation of Empoli has definitely helped Roma’s case, but they still have a lot of work to do to become a top-four contender. Mourinho’s side currently find themselves in 13th place in the rankings, having picked up just four points (1 win, 1 draw, 2 defeats) in four games.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain – Ligue 1

PSG boss Luis Enrique
PSG boss Luis Enrique

By far the most stacked team in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), have not been at their best in the 2023-24 season. The French champions started their Ligue 1 campaign with consecutive draws before bouncing back with back-to-back victories. On Saturday (September 16), they tasted their first defeat of the season, succumbing to a 3-2 loss to Nice at the Parc des Princes. Having collected eight points from five games, they find themselves in fifth place in the standings.

Of course, considering how much firepower PSG have at their disposal, they do not necessarily need to worry about their slow start to the season. However, it could start bothering the club management if they do not bounce back in explosive fashion.

#2 Chelsea – English Premier League

Chelsea Have Had A Poor Start To The Season
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea dismissed Graham Potter as manager during the 2022-23 season and brought Frank Lampard back as interim boss. The Englishman failed to do anything of note during his short tenure and oversaw a 12th-place finish for the Pensioners.

Mauricio Pochettino came on as the club’s permanent manager over the summer, but he is yet to find his footing in west London. Under his tutelage, Chelsea have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in five games, scoring five times and conceding just as many. They currently find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League rankings, eight points behind fourth-placed Liverpool (13 points).

#1 Manchester United – English Premier League

Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United did pretty well for themselves in the 2022-23 season, winning the Carabao Cup and finishing third in the Premier League rankings. Having bolstered their squad in the summer, United were expected to give City and Co. a run for the title this season.

Unfortunately for United, that has not turned out to be the case. The Red Devils have endured three defeats already in five Premier League matches this season, winning the remaining two games. Neither their attack nor defense has been on point thus far, with them scoring just six times and conceding 10 goals. Unless the Dutchman finds a way to get the 13th-placed United out of the slump, his time at Old Trafford could come to an abrupt halt in the coming weeks.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST 5 Top Teams That Have Had A Poor Start To The 2023-24 Season: Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United Feature

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  43min
PSG boss Luis Enrique
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Players Who Will Become Free Agents In 2024: PSG Superstar Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

To become a successful soccer club, it is crucial to plan ahead. This is why the suits in big offices spend months and months charting the course their club would…

Jurgen Klopp And Pep Guardiola
Soccer
10 Managers With The Most Money Spent On Transfers: Pep Guardiola & Jurgen Klopp Bookend Exclusive List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 15 2023

It is not easy to be a successful soccer manager. One needs to be an excellent man manager, a versatile tactician, and, most importantly, a great negotiator, one who can…

Liverpool Midfielder Thiago
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Thiago’s Future Amid Turkey Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 15 2023
Manchester United Star Jadon Sancho
Soccer
“They Should Be Ashamed Of Themselves” – Pundit Slams Manchester United Over ‘Disgusting’ Jadon Sancho Treatment
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 15 2023
Eden Hazard In Action For Chelsea
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Eden Hazard Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 15 2023
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
New La Liga Salary Limit: Real Madrid Top List While Barcelona Suffer Massive Setback
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 15 2023
Arrow to top