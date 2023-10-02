Loan deals are becoming increasingly popular in soccer. Many clubs go down that route to save on the transfer fee upfront and identify whether or not the player is right for their system. Multiple such high-profile loan transfers took place during the 2023-24 summer transfer window, and today, we will analyze the data from Transfermarkt to shed light on the biggest switches of the lot.

Now, without further ado, let’s check out the five most valuable players on loan right now:

#5 Romelu Lukaku (AS Roma) – $42.29 Million

After returning from a controversial loan spell from Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku hopped on the plane to Rome, Italy during the 2023-24 summer transfer window. Chelsea agreed to loan the Belgian out to AS Roma, accepting $6.14 million as loan fee. The Serie A outfit cannot make Lukaku’s stay permanent with a simple clause after the end of the season. They will have to negotiate with the Blues to complete a permanent switch.

Lukaku, 30, has been enjoying life under Jose Mourinho. He has played six times so far in all competitions, scoring four times.

#4 Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) – $42.29 Million

Struggling to feature regularly for the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Xavi Simons joined RB Leipzig on a one-year loan deal during the 2023-24 summer transfer window. He is set to return to Paris after his load deal expires on June 30, 2024.

Simons, who has primarily operated as a right-winger this season, has settled in comfortably at Leipzig. He has featured in six Bundesliga matches thus far, scoring thrice and claiming four assists. If he keeps this up, Leipzig will most certainly knock on PSG’s door to make Simons stay permanent.

#3 Joao Cancelo (Barcelona) – $52.84 Million

Shortly after he returned from a half-season loan spell from Bayern Munich, Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo reportedly expressed his desire to leave the Etihad Stadium. Barcelona, who struggled without a world-class right-back last season, readily pounced on the opportunity and signed the Portugal international on a season-long loan deal. Cancelo’s Barca contract does not have a mandatory purchase clause.

Since joining the Blaugrana on September 1, Cancelo has featured in six games across competitions, scoring twice and claiming an assist. If he keeps this up, the Blaugrana will most likely push for a permanent transfer next summer.

#2 Joao Felix (Barcelona) – $52.84 Million

Having failed to live up to expectations at Atletico Madrid, Joao Felix decided to swap shirts in the summer transfer window. According to reports, he had multiple offers from clubs outside of Spain, but the Portugal attacker had his heart set on Barcelona. Los Rojiblancos wanted a permanent transfer this summer, but Barcelona could only swing a one-year loan deal. No purchase clause has been included in Felix’s loan contract.

Felix has been one of Barca’s best performers since moving from Atletico Madrid in September. Greatly benefitting from Xavi’s unwavering trust in him, the 23-year-old has scored thrice and claimed two assists in six competitions.

#1 Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain) – $52.84 Million

Following the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reinforced their attack with some gifted young players, with Goncalo Ramos being one of them. To limit their expenditure this summer, PSG signed Ramos on a one-year loan deal from Benfica but committed to make his stay permanent next season. Per Transfermarkt, PSG will spend $68.67 million next summer to secure Ramos’ services from Benfica.

Unlike his Portugal peers Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix, Ramos has not yet managed to woo his new employers. He has played seven games this season in all competitions, scoring twice.