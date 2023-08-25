Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Al-Ittihad’s pursuit of Mohamed Salah, revealing the only thing that will convince Liverpool to sell their superstar. According to the journalist, the Reds will only let Salah go if he personally hands his transfer request.

Liverpool do not want to let Mohamed Salah go

Having already lost Fabinho and seen Roberto Firmino join Saudi Arabian clubs, the Merseysiders are on the receiving end of another Saudi raid. According to reports, Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad are eager to sign Salah and are doing everything in their power to tempt the Liverpool talisman. Romano believes there have already been talks between Salah’s camp and Liverpool about Al-Ittihad’s offer, with the club declaring their intent to keep their right-winger.

On his YouTube channel, Romano revealed:

“From what I’m hearing, there has been direct contact from Salah’s side with Liverpool to discuss about that, and the message from Liverpool in the last 24-48 hours was very clear: ‘We want Mo Salah to be part of our squad.’

“This is from the board, from the owners, from the manager, they all count on Mo Salah. So, Liverpool remain on their position – no intention to let Mo Salah leave.”

The Italian journalist then claimed that Liverpool would only allow Al-Ittihad to sign the 31-year-old if he forced his way out of the club.

Romano added:

“So, the only way for this story to evolve and happen is if, and I repeat if, Mo Salah goes to the Liverpool board, to the manager, and says: ‘Let me leave because I don’t want to stay here anymore.’

“This has not happened at this stage while I’m speaking, but it is also true the Al-Ittihad are pushing, trying to tempt Salah with a very big proposal.”

The Reds cannot afford to lose Salah this summer

With Firmino and Sadio Mane gone, Salah is the sole surviving member of the attack that helped Liverpool to the 2019 UEFA Champions League trophy and the 2020 Premier League title. The Egypt icon is their undisputed talisman, their most consistent performer. With only seven days left of the summer transfer window, they simply cannot afford to lose a player of such quality.

Since joining the Anfield outfit from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has appeared in 307 games for the club across competitions, scoring 187 times and providing 80 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2025.