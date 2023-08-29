Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea ace Romelu Lukaku is on his way to AS Roma. Jose Mourinho’s side are the third team that have been linked with Lukaku over the summer.

Details of Romelu Lukaku to AS Roma Revealed

Chelsea forward Lukaku spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Inter Milan, and it was expected that a permanent move would materialize over the summer. According to Romano, Inter were prepared to make Lukaku’s stay permanent, but the Belgian forward did not green-light the transfer. Later, they learned that Lukaku was sneakily negotiating with Serie A giants Juventus, which compelled them to pull out of the race.

News leaked that Lukaku had agreed a three-year deal with the Bianconeri, but it also fell apart after Juve failed to offload Dusan Vlahovic. Shedding light on the Lukaku saga, Romano shared on The Daily Briefing:

“So, what went on behind the scenes with this deal? Inter wanted Lukaku back earlier this summer and they were prepared to close the deal at the end of June, but then they didn’t get a final green light from Lukaku, and they understood it happened because Romelu was negotiating with Juventus.

“Those secret talks with Juve became public then, and Lukaku agreed personal terms with Juventus on a three year deal. However, another twist was that the only way for Juve to make it happen was to sell Dusan Vlahovic, and it didn’t happen.”

Romano concluded by saying:

“So Roma were the final credible option for Lukaku, they entered the race last week in quiet way and the strategy was successful as American owners relationship made the difference to get green light for loan move.”

Chelsea will get over $5.41 million as loan fee for Lukaku

As per Romano, AS Roma have agreed to sign Lukaku on a one-year deal with no obligation to buy next summer. There is no purchase clause included in the former Everton striker’s contract, meaning he could very well return to Stamford Bridge after his contract expires next summer.

Mourinho’s team have reportedly agreed to cover $8.11 million of Lukaku’s salary after Chelsea paid his wages in July and August. The Pensioners will also receive more than $5.41 million as a loan fee for the player they purchased for $122.16 million in July 2021. Since his astronomical return to the Bridge, Lukaku has played 42 times for Chelsea, scoring 15 goals.