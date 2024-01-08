In what is set to be his nineth consecutive world light-heavyweight title fight, here at SportsLens we outline everything you need to know about Artur Beterbiev’s next fight. Who is Artur Beterbiev fighting this weekend in his latest unified world title defense?

Artur Beterbiev Next Fight: Who Is Beterbiev’s Next Opponent?

Artur Beterbiev’s next fight is upon us as the unified world light-heavyweight king is back in action this weekend. Beterbiev faces Callum Smith for his three world title belts at 175-pounds, looking to begin 2024 in emphatic fashion.

The next fight of Artur Beterbiev takes center stage in Quebec City this weekend, in what is a fight that champion is the overriding favorite in. Beterbiev is priced at -450 with the best boxing betting apps to defeat Britain’s Callum Smith and move to 20-0 with 20 knockouts in the process.

A win here for Artur Beterbiev surely means all roads lead to the undisputed fight with Dmitrii Bivol before the end of the year. Should Beterbiev beat Smith, which the best offshore sportsbooks expect him to do, then the Bivol fight is well and truly on before the end of 2024 for all of the marbles at light-heavyweight.

This weekend’s fight versus Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith is set for 12 rounds in the main event in Quebec, Canada on Saturday night. A win here for Beterbiev will add yet another stellar win to his ever growing boxing resumé.

The 1985-born Russian boxing phenom could be the best fighter in the world at 175-pounds, and is exceptionally close to proving that. 2024 could be the year he finally does.

When Is Artur Beterbiev’s Next Fight?

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Ring Walks expected: 10:30PM EST, Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Are There Any Belts On The Line In Artur Beterbiev’s Next Fight?

Artur Beterbiev’s next fight against Callum Smith this weekend is the next on his list of nine consecutive world title fights. Prior to Saturday’s fight, Beterbiev has fought in eight consecutive world title fights. This of course means that there will be a world title belt on the line this weekend.

In fact, there won’t just be one belt on the line in Artur Beterbiev’s next fight. As the unified world light-heavyweight king, the WBA, IBF & WBO World Light-Heavyweight Titles are on the line for Beterbiev vs Smith on January 13.

Beterbiev first became world champion when knocking out Enrico Koelling to win the IBF World Light-Heavyweight Title. He then defended that belt twice before unifying the division against Oleksandr Gvozdyk, picking up the WBC title in the process.

The Canada resident then defended his two world title belts on two occasions, before adding a third in the shape of the WBO strap when knocking out Joe Smith Jr inside two rounds. Last time out Artur Beterbiev then defended his three belts against Anthony Yarde on his travels to the UK.

Now, Beterbiev once again aims to defend his three world light-heavyweight title belts. Should he win once again, then the undisputed fight with Dmitrii Bivol is almost certainly next.

Artur Beterbiev Next Fight Full Undercard

Below is a detailed table of the full Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith fight card from Quebec City, Canada. Artur Beterbiev’s fight is of course the main event in his eighth world title defense, but there are also eight more undercard fights prior to the big one too.

The undercard includes a world bantamweight title fight as Jason Moloney vs Saul Sanchez goes down. Some potential big names such as Christian Mbilli, Imam Khataev and Christopher Guerrero all feature on the Beterbiev vs Smith bill. Not to mention a few other prospects looking to make a name for themselves.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith Light-Heavyweight 12 Jason Moloney vs Saul Sanchez Bantamweight 12 Christian Mbilli vs Rohan Murdock Super-Middleweight 10 Imam Khataev vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr Light-Heavyweight 10 Christopher Guerrero vs Sergio Garcia Herrera Welterweight 8 Mehmet Unal vs Dragan Lepei Light-Heavyweight 8 Leila Beaudoin vs Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza Super-Featherweight 8 Moreno Fendero vs Victor Hugo Flores Super-Middleweight 4 Wilkens Mathieu vs TBA Super-Middleweight 4

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith – Key Event Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith 📊 Records: Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KO’s) | Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KO’s)

Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KO’s) | Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Saturday, January 13, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:00pm EST

Approx. 10:00pm EST 🏆 Titles: WBC, IBF & WBO World Light-Heavyweight Titles

WBC, IBF & WBO World Light-Heavyweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ (US)

ESPN+ (US) 🏟 Venue: Centre Videotron | Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Centre Videotron | Quebec City, Quebec, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Beterbiev -450 | Smith +325