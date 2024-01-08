Artur Beterbiev is one of the biggest stars in boxing, as well as being one of the biggest punchers in the entire sport. This means fans want to know a bit more about Beterbiev and his personal life. For example, who is Artur Beterbiev’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the 38-year-old’s love life.

Who Is Artur Beterbiev’s Girlfriend?

Not only are boxing fans eager to see Artur Beterbiev back in action in the ring this weekend, but they are curious to know who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Artur Beterbiev is indeed in a relationship and is a married man.

The 1985-born fighter is said to have been married for several years to his beloved wife. However, the identity of his wife is unknown. Owing to Beterbiev’s decision to keep his personal life away from the glitz and glamour of the media, there’s no information regarding his wife or her name. What we do know though is that she hails from Russia.

Given the fact his career is firmly in the public eye, it comes as no surprise that Artur Beterbiev prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. His boxing career and life is fully magnified in the public eye, so keeping his private life away from the mainstream media is evidently something Beterbiev prefers.

You can’t blame the undefeated, unified world light-heavyweight king from wanting to do that. Taking a break from his life in the mainstream is something he is keen to do, and something you cannot knock Artur Beterbiev for doing.

Does Artur Beterbiev Have Any Children?

As previously mentioned, Artur Beterbiev is reportedly a married man and has been for several years, but not a lot is known about his relationship. However, what we do know is that Beterbiev does have four children with his mystery wife.

As you can see from the above Instagram post, Beterbiev likes to spend a lot of time with his family. He is extremely close to his mother, as well as his four kids. Beterbiev has two boys and two girls with his unknown Russian wife.

It is evident that Artur Beterbiev is a massive family man. Whilst he may not have shared much about his wife on social media, his Instagram feed is filled with photos of his children. There are several photos on Beterbiev’s Instagram feed of his children, showing that when he isn’t in training camp he likes to spend all of his time with his family.

