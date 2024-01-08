Widely regarded as the best light-heavyweight fighter on the planet, here at SportsLens we have taken a deep dive into the boxing career of Artur Beterbiev. This includes Beterbiev’s net worth, career earnings, biggest fight purse and his endorsement deals.

Artur Beterbiev Net Worth

Artur Beterbiev is no stranger to a big fight now, that is for sure. He has shared a ring with the likes of Joe Smith Jr, Callum Johnson, Anthony Yarde, Marcus Browne and Oleksandr Gvozdyk, to name but a few opponents. Having had some of these huge fights in the past, it’s safe to say that Beterbiev is no stranger to a big payday.

The 38-year-old is one of the biggest names in the light-heavyweight division, as well as being the pride of Russian boxing right now. The unified WBC, IBF & WBO world light-heavyweight champion is comfortably one of the highest earners in the division. With his streak of sensational knockouts it’s no surprise to see that Beterbiev has earned a fortune in his career.

As of January 2024, it is reported that Artur Beterbiev’s net worth is roughly $6 million (source: All Famous Birthdays).

This figure might be slightly lower than boxing fans expected, given the fact that he has competed in eight consecutive world title fights and is one of the most ferocious boxers in the world outside of the heavyweights.

Beterbiev’s net worth will have been heavily enhanced in recent year by his boxing career and sponsors. His main earner is of course when he steps through the ropes and into the ring. Outside of the ring, the Russian boxer has several sponsorship deals too. More on Beterbiev’s endorsement deals a bit later on.

A $6 million net worth for a man who has been at the top of the light-heavyweight division for a few years now is totally fair. As Beterbiev enters the twilight of his career, he will be keen to have a few more massive paydays before he hangs his gloves up.

Artur Beterbiev Career Earnings

Artur Beterbiev’s biggest fight purse to date is when he earned $1.5 million for his fight against Joe Smith Jr. Beterbiev won the unification fight against Smith Jr by devastating knockout in just the second round of the contest. The fight was deemed closed on paper with boxing betting apps, but Beterbiev proved to be levels above his American counterpart on the night.

Prior to the Smith Jr fight, Beterbiev’s biggest payday was for his fight with Marcus Browne back in December 2021. Beterbiev won the fight via late stoppage and was paid around $773,500 for the fight as a minimum.

Considering the Russian mauler is arguably the biggest name in the light-heavyweight division and is one of the most concussive punchers in the entire sport of boxing, he certainly doesn’t have to worry where the next paycheque is coming from. He is a prize fighter. A good one at that too.

It hasn’t been fully disclosed how much Artur Beterbiev has earned in his boxing career to date. However, he has had 19 fights and has been pro since 2013. 19 fights in 10 years works out at just less than two a year. It is estimated that Artur Beterbiev’s career earnings sit somewhere in the region of $8 million+.

In fact, although we cannot confirm Beterbiev’s entire career earnings, he has earned a combined $5 million in his last ten fights. From the Isidro Ranoni Prieto fight when he earned $120,000 to his most recent bout with Anthony Yarde where he earned roughly $1500k, Artur Beterbiev has made a minimum of six figures.

Artur Beterbiev Fight Purses (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde $550,000 Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr $1.5 million Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne $773,500 Artur Beterbiev vs Adam Deines $500,000 Artur Beterbiev vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk $325,000 Artur Beterbiev vs Radivoje Kalajdzic $250,000 Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Johnson $300,000 Artur Beterbiev vs Enrico Kölling $300,000 Artur Beterbiev vs Isidro Ranoni Prieto $120,000 Artur Beterbiev vs Ezequiel Maderna $75,000

Artur Beterbiev purse info per Sports Payouts

Artur Beterbiev Endorsement Deals

In terms of endorsements and sponsorships, Artur Beterbiev has a fair few. Given the fact he is a great fighter and is incredibly marketable, sponsors have been queuing up to get on board the Beterbiev hype-train in recent years.

Of course, the Russian-born-Canadian makes the majority of his money from competing inside the boxing ring, but he also has various sponsorship deals outside of the ring that help boost his net worth too.

Beterbiev’s biggest sponsors are boxing equipment company Rival. Rival provide the light-heavyweight king with various equipment and training gear ahead of his fights. Not only that, but Beterbiev often sports Rival boxing shorts when he actually fights too. He also has many other Russian based sponsorships.

Due to these sponsors, Artur Beterbiev earns a tidy sum outside of the ring, as well as earning a pretty penny in it. Beterbiev’s earnings outside of the ring will continue to grow with various sponsors wanting to get on the unified light heavyweight champions hype-train.

All in all, Artur Beterbiev is an extremely rich man. Ultimately, he makes the majority of his money from punching people in the face, but also earns a nice sum outside of the ropes too.

