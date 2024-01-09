Here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Artur Beterbiev’s boxing career thus far. Read on to find out more about Artur Beterbiev’s record, how many knockouts he has, world title record and his best wins.

Artur Beterbiev Record

Artur Beterbiev is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in the world pound-for-pound. Not only is Beterbiev an undefeated champion with a perfect knockout record, but on top of that he is the unified world light-heavyweight champion. Not to mention the fact he was one of the best amateur boxers to ever lace up a pair of gloves too.

We are talking about an elite fighter, who will undoubtedly go down in boxing folklore as one of the greatest fighters of this generation. If he can add that elusive fourth and final belt to his collection before he hangs up his gloves, he will go down as one of the best 175-pound fighters of all time.

Naoya Inoue’s record now is quite extraordinary. The 1985-born Canada resident boasts a perfect record of 19-0. Not only that, but of these 19 wins, each and every one of them has come via emphatic knockout. Hence why Beterbiev is odds on every fight with offshore sportsbooks to win via stoppage.

Having been involved in eight straight world title fights, winning each and every one of them, the 38-year-old is evidently an elite fighter. This just goes to show the level of fighter we are talking about with the Russian born fighter. As Artur Beterbiev’s record suggests, he is one of the most accomplished fighters in the world. Period.

Artur Beterbiev turned professional back in June 2013 after a stellar amateur career. Beterbiev won the European Championships in both 2006 and 2010, as well as winning gold at the World Championships in Milan in 2009. Since turning pro, the Russian-Canadian boxing mega-star has had a meteoric rise to the top of the 175-pound division.

Beterbiev accumulated a record of 11-0 with 11 knockouts before fighting for world honours in just his 12th fight. He faced Enrico Koelling for the vacant IBF World Light-Heavyweight Title in November 2017. Beterbiev became world champion at the first time of asking, knocking Koelling out in the 12th and final round.

He then made two successful defences of his IBF strap, both via knockout, before unifying the division with an emphatic knockout win over the previously unbeaten Oleksandr Gvozdyk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The hardest punching light-heavyweight in the world then defended his two world title belts against Marcus Browne and Adam Dienes respectively, both with knockout wins. Then came a third world title belt for the seemingly unbeatable Artur Beterbiev.

With Artur Beterbiev’s record now at 17-0 with 17 knockouts, he then made light work of American Joe Smith Jr to progress to 18-0 with 18 KOs thanks to a stunning finish in Round 2. He added the WBO belt to his collection, with only the WBA world title belt remaining for Beterbiev to become undisputed.

Last time out, Artur Beterbiev crossed the Atlantic for the first time to face Britain’s Anthony Yarde in the UK. The fight was a tough one for Beterbiev, but he eventually broke Yarde down before stopping him in the eighth round. Beterbiev of course defended his three world title belts in the process.

Now, Artur Beterbiev aims to progress his record to 20-0 with 20 knockouts against another Brit. Beterbiev faces Callum Smith on January 13 in Quebec, Canada, looking to get 2024 off the the perfect start. Beterbiev is the overriding favorite with boxing betting apps to defeat the former world super-middleweight champion.

That takes us up to now in the career of Artur Beterbiev. Artur Beterbiev’s record is one of the best resumé in the sport of boxing. You wouldn’t put it past him becoming the undisputed champion at 175-pounds in 2024. All that remains is winning that final WBA belt.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Artur Beterbiev’s next fight.