Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Three Gunners Players Are Nearing Exit

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that three Arsenal players could leave the club before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. As per Romano, Nuno Tavares, Folarin Balogun, and Rob Holding are either packing their bags or negotiating with potential suitors.

Arsenal have signed some big names over the course of the summer window. They have hooked Kai Havertz from Chelsea, Declan Rice from West Ham United, Jurrien Timber from Ajax, and David Raya on loan from Brentford. It is believed that they are still looking to add a couple of players to their ranks, but for now, they are prioritizing departures.

Tavares and Balogun nearing Arsenal exit

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tavares and Balogun will leave the Gunners imminently after agreeing deals with Nottingham Forest and AS Monaco, respectively. Tavares will reportedly join Nottingham on a season-long loan, which will earn the Londoners a $2.53 million loan fee. A $15.17 million purchase option has also been baked into the contract, but it is not a mandatory clause.

Sharing details about the Tavares deal, Romano said:

Arsenal will receive loan fee close to £2m plus £12m buy option clause not mandatory.

Next, he focused on Balogun, revealing that the forward will join Monaco on Wednesday (August 30) after completing his medical on Tuesday.

The Italian journalist added:

Folarin Balogun will officially sign in as new AS Monaco player today. Medical completed on Tuesday.

Arsenal will receive €40m package ($43.45 million) add-ons included plus sell-on clause.

Rob Holding in talks with multiple suitors

Gunners center-back Rob Holding could also be on his way out of Emirates Stadium. As per Romano, the Englishman is on the radar of at least two clubs, La Liga side Mallorca and newly-promoted Premier League outfit Luton Town.

Romano concluded by saying:

Understand Mallorca have asked for the conditions of Rob Holding deal today — negotiations are ongoing.

Possible solutions in PL remain after Luton Town call on Monday, Mallorca trying to find a way now.

The north London outfit have already bumped off eight players over the 2023-24 summer transfer window, including Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner, and Kieran Tierney (Loan).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham
Soccer

LATEST Jude Bellingham Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Record, Brings Dawn Of A New Era

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 29 2023
Ronaldo & Messi Are Two Of The Most Valuable Players Over The Age Of 35
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Soccer Players Over The Age Of 35: GOATs Ronaldo & Messi Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 29 2023

Soccer is one of the most physically demanding sports on the planet, requiring players to remain on the boil for the entire 90 minutes. So, it is hardly a surprise…

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Disappointed
Soccer
5 Massive Transfers That Can Happen Before Deadline Day: List Features 2 Liverpool Stars
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 29 2023

The Deadline Day (September 1) of the summer transfer window is merely a couple of days away, and clubs are scrambling to bolster their squads as well as they possibly…

Lionel Messi Is The Second-Leading Scorer In the 21st Century
Soccer
5 Players With Record Goals In A Single League Season: Messi Tops List With 50 Goals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2023
Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez
Soccer
“He would frighten me to death” – Gary Neville Says 24-Year-Old Could Be ‘Really Interesting Player’ For Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2023
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Real Madrid Offered The Chance To Sign 27-Year-Old Red Devils Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2023
Salah Ronaldo
Soccer
“Salah will be a little bit like Ronaldo” – Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Talks About Mohamed Salah’s Future Amid Saudi Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2023
Arrow to top