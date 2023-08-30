Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that three Arsenal players could leave the club before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. As per Romano, Nuno Tavares, Folarin Balogun, and Rob Holding are either packing their bags or negotiating with potential suitors.

Arsenal have signed some big names over the course of the summer window. They have hooked Kai Havertz from Chelsea, Declan Rice from West Ham United, Jurrien Timber from Ajax, and David Raya on loan from Brentford. It is believed that they are still looking to add a couple of players to their ranks, but for now, they are prioritizing departures.

Tavares and Balogun nearing Arsenal exit

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tavares and Balogun will leave the Gunners imminently after agreeing deals with Nottingham Forest and AS Monaco, respectively. Tavares will reportedly join Nottingham on a season-long loan, which will earn the Londoners a $2.53 million loan fee. A $15.17 million purchase option has also been baked into the contract, but it is not a mandatory clause.

Sharing details about the Tavares deal, Romano said:

“Arsenal will receive loan fee close to £2m plus £12m buy option clause not mandatory.”

Next, he focused on Balogun, revealing that the forward will join Monaco on Wednesday (August 30) after completing his medical on Tuesday.

The Italian journalist added:

“Folarin Balogun will officially sign in as new AS Monaco player today. Medical completed on Tuesday.

“Arsenal will receive €40m package ($43.45 million) add-ons included plus sell-on clause.”

Rob Holding in talks with multiple suitors

Gunners center-back Rob Holding could also be on his way out of Emirates Stadium. As per Romano, the Englishman is on the radar of at least two clubs, La Liga side Mallorca and newly-promoted Premier League outfit Luton Town.

Romano concluded by saying:

“Understand Mallorca have asked for the conditions of Rob Holding deal today — negotiations are ongoing.

“Possible solutions in PL remain after Luton Town call on Monday, Mallorca trying to find a way now.”

The north London outfit have already bumped off eight players over the 2023-24 summer transfer window, including Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner, and Kieran Tierney (Loan).