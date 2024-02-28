Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Arsenal did not sign long-time target Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2023-24 summer transfer window. According to the journalist, the Gunners pulled out after knowing that Thomas Partey would continue in north London, suggesting that it was ultimately a monetary issue.

Arsenal & Barcelona Both Failed To Sign Ruben Neves Last Summer

Portuguese defensive midfielder Neves moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers from FC Porto in the summer of 2017. The 26-year-old impressed with his defensive work rate, ability to carry the ball, and eye for goal during his stay at Molineux, emerging as a target for many top clubs across the top European leagues. Top admirers Arsenal and Barcelona were reportedly in advanced talks to sign the Portugal international last summer, but neither move came to fruition. In a shocking turn of events, Neves signed for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, with the Riyadh-based side paying €55 million ($59.5 million) for his services.

On Tuesday (February 27), Neves confirmed he had a chance to stay in Europe, as talks were in advanced stages with both Arsenal and Barcelona. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained why neither club managed to sign the player, disclosing they simply could not match Al-Hilal’s offer.

He revealed:

“Ruben Neves has admitted that he has the chance to stay in Europe this summer before moving to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, saying that things got very advanced with both Barcelona and Arsenal.

“To clarify what this means here, Barcelona had an agreement with Neves on personal terms. Arsenal asked his agent about a potential move, but it was less advanced than Barca. In the end, it didn’t happen because Wolves only wanted to sell for a fee in excess of €40m ($43.3 million) and the best proposal was from Al Hilal.”

Romano concluded by adding:

“The money was the issue – it was impossible for Barcelona to complete with this offer, and Arsenal decided to leave talks as it emerged that Thomas Partey would be staying.”

How Has Neves Fared In Saudi Arabia?

Neves has been one of Al-Hilal’s standout performers in the 2023-24 season, operating as the team’s lynchpin in the middle of the park. He has dictated the tempo with his passes, made vital blocks, and created chances with his defense-piercing deliveries.

According to the data from Transfermarkt, Neves has played 28 matches for Al-Hilal since the start of the season, scoring four times and providing six assists. His goal contributions (1 goal, 6 assists) have been crucial in helping Al-Hilal climb to the top of the Saudi Pro League rankings. They currently have a seven-point lead over second-placed Al-Nassr.