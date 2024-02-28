Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Why Gunners Passed Up The Opportunity To Sign Barcelona Target Last Summer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Arsenal did not sign long-time target Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2023-24 summer transfer window. According to the journalist, the Gunners pulled out after knowing that Thomas Partey would continue in north London, suggesting that it was ultimately a monetary issue.

Arsenal & Barcelona Both Failed To Sign Ruben Neves Last Summer

Portuguese defensive midfielder Neves moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers from FC Porto in the summer of 2017. The 26-year-old impressed with his defensive work rate, ability to carry the ball, and eye for goal during his stay at Molineux, emerging as a target for many top clubs across the top European leagues. Top admirers Arsenal and Barcelona were reportedly in advanced talks to sign the Portugal international last summer, but neither move came to fruition. In a shocking turn of events, Neves signed for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, with the Riyadh-based side paying €55 million ($59.5 million) for his services.

On Tuesday (February 27), Neves confirmed he had a chance to stay in Europe, as talks were in advanced stages with both Arsenal and Barcelona. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained why neither club managed to sign the player, disclosing they simply could not match Al-Hilal’s offer.

He revealed:

Ruben Neves has admitted that he has the chance to stay in Europe this summer before moving to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, saying that things got very advanced with both Barcelona and Arsenal. 

To clarify what this means here, Barcelona had an agreement with Neves on personal terms. Arsenal asked his agent about a potential move, but it was less advanced than Barca. In the end, it didn’t happen because Wolves only wanted to sell for a fee in excess of €40m ($43.3 million) and the best proposal was from Al Hilal.

Romano concluded by adding:

The money was the issue – it was impossible for Barcelona to complete with this offer, and Arsenal decided to leave talks as it emerged that Thomas Partey would be staying.”

How Has Neves Fared In Saudi Arabia?

Neves has been one of Al-Hilal’s standout performers in the 2023-24 season, operating as the team’s lynchpin in the middle of the park. He has dictated the tempo with his passes, made vital blocks, and created chances with his defense-piercing deliveries.

According to the data from Transfermarkt, Neves has played 28 matches for Al-Hilal since the start of the season, scoring four times and providing six assists. His goal contributions (1 goal, 6 assists) have been crucial in helping Al-Hilal climb to the top of the Saudi Pro League rankings. They currently have a seven-point lead over second-placed Al-Nassr.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona De Gea
Soccer

LATEST Barcelona Eye Shock Move For Ex-Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea

Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 28 2024
Chelsea Ace Mykhailo Mudryk
Soccer
“For Me, Mudryk is the most talented and unique player” – Shakhtar CEO Advices Chelsea On How They Can Get The Best Out Of Underperforming Winger
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO, Sergiy Palkin, has advised Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to work closely and patiently with Mykhailo Mudryk to get the best out of him. Mudryk Has Not Been…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Why Gunners Passed Up The Opportunity To Sign Barcelona Target Last Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Arsenal did not sign long-time target Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2023-24 summer transfer window. According to the journalist, the…

Liverpool Varela
Soccer
Liverpool Keen On Summer Transfer Swoop For Porto Defensive Midfielder Alan Varela
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 28 2024
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
Manchester United News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Erik Ten Hag Exit Rumors Following Rio Ferdinand’s Mikel Arteta Comments
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
“It’s been a tough season for him” – Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Confirms Fresh Injury Blow Ahead Of Manchester United & Liverpool Clashes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
Barcelona President Joan Laporta
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Chiefs Meet Nike Amid Uncertainty Over Their Partnership
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
Arrow to top