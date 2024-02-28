Barcelona president Joan Laporta and vice-president Rafa Yuste reportedly met with officials from main kit sponsor Nike to discuss their future on Tuesday night (February). Laporta has already made it clear the club are not happy with their cut from Nike and could look for other options, with Puma reportedly showing interest in replacing the American apparel giant.

Nike Prepared To Raise Offer To Extend Partnership With Barcelona

According to Spanish outlet Jijantes (via Mundo Deportivo), Laporta and Yuste met Nike officials at a renowned Barcelona restaurant on Tuesday to discuss their future. Nike is reportedly well aware of German giant Puma’s interest in becoming Barca’s primary kit sponsor and wanted a face-to-face meeting to improve their relationship with the Catalan outfit.

As per the aforementioned source, Nike has presented an improved offer to Barca, which should now be in line with industry standards. However, the two parties did not reach an agreement over dinner on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see whether the La Liga giants are happy with the offer or they go fishing after cutting ties with the sporting giant — the company they have been in business with since 1998.

What Joan Laporta Said About Barca’s Relationship With Nike

At the start of February 2024, Laporta gave an explosive interview about their sponsorship deal with Nike. The Spaniard accused the company of breaching their contract and expressed discontentment over their financial arrangement.

The Barca president told RAC1 (via GOAL):

“We have some concerns and a situation that is not what we wanted. The operation has been deteriorating, we think they have breached the contract.

“Puma? Don’t mention names. We are talking to Nike. In times of difficulty, they have not shown themselves. In words, yes. When we have shown our teeth, they have made the effort but it is not enough. It is at this point that we want to find the best solution. There are three options: continue with them, accept what the market gives us, or do it ourselves through BLM [Barca Licensing & Merchandising].”

Barcelona and Nike signed a 12-year contract in 2016, with the apparel brand agreeing to pay the Spanish champions £132.5 million ($167.5 million) / year. Although four years are remaining on Barca’s contract with Nike, the club reportedly have instruments that they can use to terminate the deal early.