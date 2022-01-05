Arsenal are reportedly desperate for a new striker this month and they are looking to tempt Fiorentina into selling the Serbian youngster Dusan Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old has been exceptional for the Italian club over the past year and he managed to score 21 goals across all competitions for them last season.

The Serbian international has carried last season’s form into this one and he has 18 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions for Fiorentina this term.

There is no doubt that Vlahovic has world-class potential and Arsenal could definitely use someone like him.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have not been at their best this season and Mikel Arteta has had to rely on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli to score on a consistent basis.

Alexandre Lacazette has struggled to deliver consistently as well and youngster Eddie Nketiah has had limited opportunities to showcase his potential.

The Gunners are in desperate need of a player who can lead the line and score goals consistently. Vlahovic certainly fits the bill and he could sort out their striking position for the foreseeable future as well.

According to a report from Gazzetta, Arsenal would be willing to offer around €70 million in order to sign the player during the January transfer window.

However, they are not the only club interested in securing the Serbian’s signature and the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid are keen on the player as well.

The chance to join a club like an arsenal could be a tempting proposition for the player and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to come forward with a concrete offer in the coming days.

It would be a sensational coup for the Gunners if they manage to pull off the transfer before the window closes later this month.

Bringing in a player like Vlahovic could be the difference between securing Champions League qualification and playing Europa League football next season.