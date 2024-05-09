Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has predicted the Gunners will pick up a comfortable victory over Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League meeting. The two-time Premier League winner, who scored 50 times and provided 111 assists in the English top flight, believes Arsenal are too strong for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Manchester United, who are toiling in eighth place in the Premier League, will welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Matchday 37 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. In their previous outing, the Mancunians fell to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. It marked their 13th defeat in the Premier League — their worst return in the competition’s history.

While United reached an unwanted milestone in their last Premier League outing, Arsenal simply put their head down and bagged a routine 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.

With 83 points on the board after 36 matches, Mikel Arteta’s side are sitting one point clear of second-placed Manchester City. Unfortunately for the Londoners, City have a game in hand, meaning they will win the title if they win their remaining three matches.

Cesc Fabregas Backs Arsenal To Beat Manchester United At Old Trafford

To give themselves a fighting chance, Arsenal must win all their remaining matches, and Fabregas is confident they will not stumble in their trip to Manchester on Sunday (May 12).

Giving his prediction for the game, Fabregas said on Planet Premier League Podcast (via The Boot Room):

“A derby is a derby, I consider it a big game, Arsenal and United have always been special games. It’s true that, at the moment, United are not at the level they were in the past, we can all agree with that. Arsenal are too strong for them at the moment.

“I do think Arsenal play by memory, they are confident, they believe, they have experienced, they have grown over the last year and improved.”

He concluded by adding:

“So yeah, I think Arsenal will win that game comfortably, I won’t say easy because United have the history and we have to respect that, but I consider United too strong at the moment.”

Manchester United and Arsenal have faced each other 240 times across competitions. United have won 99, Gunners 88, while 53 games have ended all square.