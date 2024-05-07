Managing a top soccer club is one of the most demanding jobs on the planet. Having razor-sharp tactics is only a pre-requisite to excel, but it most definitely is not the only one. A top manager must also be successful at managing the dressing room, be media-friendly, and learn to live with the constant pressure coming from suits sitting in comfy seats. Most importantly, he must find a way to win, irrespective of the quality of the opposition.

Today, we will take a look at some top managers who have earned plaudits for their ability to secure mega wins and bag the most sought-after trophies. Continue reading to meet the top five coaches who have recorded the most victories across the top five European leagues and their associated competitions in the 21st century.

#5 Jurgen Klopp — 520 Wins

Recording 520 wins in 921 matches in the 21st century, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has booked the fifth spot on this list. Klopp, who will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, has also managed Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund since starting his senior managerial career in 2001.

The German established Borussia Dortmund as a serious title contender to Bayern Munich during his seven-year reign between 2008 and 2015. Under his guidance, Dortmund won two consecutive Bundesliga titles and reached the final of the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League.

Klopp joined Liverpool after leaving Dortmund and has won every single major honor since. He took Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League in 2019, the Premier League title in 2020, the FA Cup in 2022, and the EFL Cup in 2022 and 2024. Had it not been for Manchester City and Real Madrid, Klopp would have had at least two Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues to his name.

#4 Arsene Wenger — 588 Wins

Club icon Arsene Wenger won 588 of 1002 matches as Arsenal manager in the 21st century. Before taking the Arsenal job in 1996, the former French manager won one Ligue 1 title at AS Monaco.

Wenger took Arsenal to a total of three Premier League titles, with only two of those coming in the 21st century (2001-02, 2003-04). Arsenal’s 2003-04 campaign is considered the finest in Premier League history, as the north Londoners did not lose a single game en route to the title. Wenger also won seven FA Cups and seven FA Community Shields before stepping down at the end of the 2017-18 season.

#3 Jose Mourinho — 596 Wins

Claiming 596 wins in 975 matches across the top five European leagues, Jose Mourinho has clinched the third spot in the rankings. Of course, these numbers do not include his historic spell as Porto manager, during which he won the UEFA Champions League.

Mourinho has managed some of the most legendary clubs in Europe, including Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Manchester United. He won three Premier League titles over two spells with Chelsea, two Serie A titles and the 2010 UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan, a La Liga title with Real Madrid, and the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League with Manchester United. Mourinho has been without a job since AS Roma let him go earlier this season. But a coach of his caliber is unlikely to remain unemployed this summer.

#2 Pep Guardiola — 649 Wins

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has overseen 876 matches across the top five European leagues and associated competitions so far, bagging 649 victories. His win percentage of 74.08% is by far the best on this list.

Guardiola has managed three clubs in his career. He started at Barcelona in July 2008 and took them to three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League in only four years. Guardiola was at Bayern Munich between July 1, 2013, and June 30, 2016, and carried them to three consecutive Bundesliga titles and two DFB Pokals. His longest and most successful stint, however, has been at Manchester City.

Since coming on board on July 1, 2016, Guardiola has guided the Cityzens to five Premier League titles, monopolizing the most competitive league on the planet. Last year, he took them to their first-ever Treble, ending their excruciating wait for the UEFA Champions League.

#1 Carlo Ancelotti — 690 Wins

Claiming a staggering 690 victories in 1113 matches in the 21st century, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed the top spot in the rankings. Real Madrid are not the only big team on Ancelotti’s resume, with the coach also managing AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Bayern Munich since 2001.

The Italian tactician, who has guided Los Blancos to two La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies across two spells, is the only manager in history to win the title in the top five European leagues. He won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2009-10, the Bundesliga with Bayern in 2016-17, Serie A with AC Milan in 2003-04, and Ligue 1 with PSG in 2012-13. He has also won four UEFA Champions Leagues — two each with Real Madrid and AC Milan.