Arsenal Team News and Predicted XI against Southampton

Arsenal will take on Southampton in a few hours and should be looking for nothing less than three points.

Following a shock defeat at the hands of Brighton, Arsenal have dropped out of the top four. However, Mikel Arteta’s side still have enough quality to make one last push for a Champions League spot. They have a game against fourth placed bitter rivals Tottenham on the horizon so a win would do them a world of good.

Southampton have been poor this year and following a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea, the Saints have a mountain to climb if they aspire to end the season in a respectable manner.

Arsenal Team News

The Gunners have suffered major injury blows with Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney out for the remainder of the season. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also out injured and there’s no confirmation when the Japan international will return to the starting XI.

Granit Xhaka struggled as a left back against Brighton and will return to the midfield with Nuno Tavares set to return to the starting XI. Alexandre Lacazette hasn’t scored from open play since December last year. The Frenchman also did not participate in training which means that either Eddie Nketiah or Gabriel Martinelli could be handed a start.

Arsenal Predicted XI against Southampton

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette