Premier League giants Arsenal have their work cut out for them as they aim to book a place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2010. Porto, on the other hand, have every right to feel confident after snagging a 1-0 win over the Gunners in the Champions League Round-0f-16 first-leg three weeks back. However, protecting the lead in the return leg at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night (March 12) will take some doing.

Analyzing both sides’ strengths, weaknesses, and injury concerns, we have prepared a short list of five players who could have massive bearings on the outcome of the Champions League Round-of-16 second leg on Tuesday. Now without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard endured a frustrating night at the Estadio do Dragao three weeks back. He did not get the room to roam, with his former Real Madrid teammate Pepe taking it upon himself to neutralize his threat. As per Fotmob, Odegaard was Arsenal’s worst player in the Champions League last-16 first leg, attaining a rating of just 5.8. He only had two touches inside the box, lost possession four times, and came out second-best in five of eight ground duels.

Arsenal look up to Odegaard to pop up with defense-piercing passes and impeccable outside-the-box efforts. At home, the onus will be on the Norwegian to live up to expectations.

#4 Wenderson Galeno – Porto

Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno was the difference-maker as Porto beat Arsenal in the first leg in February. The jet-heeled attacker took control of the ball 35 yards away from goal, dribbled into space, and found the back of the net with an impeccable outside-the-box screamer in injury time. The moment of magic was not a one-off from the 26-year-old this season, as he has been mightily consistent in all competitions. He has played 36 games for Porto in all tournaments so far, scoring 13 times and providing 11 assists.

Galeno is likely to be heavily marked in the return leg at the Emirates Stadium, but it will not be surprising if he still finds a way through.

#3 Declan Rice – Arsenal

They say the game is often won in midfield, meaning it is important to have a strong and reliable performer in the middle of the park. Arsenal, luckily, has Declan Rice — one of the best in the business — manning their midfield. Rice was Arsenal’s best player in the first leg in Porto. He completed 65 passes with 86% accuracy, played nine passes into the final third, delivered four accurate long balls, made eight recoveries, and won seven duels.

Mikel Arteta needs the absolute best from his team on Tuesday, and like most games this season, he will look up to his record signing to set the tone.

#2 Pepe – Porto

The oldest player in the UEFA Champions League this season, 41-year-old Pepe has been enjoying a brilliant campaign in Porto’s colors. The former Real Madrid defender has led his team with authority, held his own against attackers almost half his age, and popped up with a couple of impressive goals from time to time.

The three-time Champions League winner was in fine form in the first leg, winning a couple of tackles, completing two clearances, and coming out on top in five of seven ground duels. Another top-tier performance will go a long way in pushing Porto over the line.

#1 Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Arsenal poster boy Bukayo Saka had a quiet game by his supremely lofty standards in the first leg. He did not have enough space to run into, which dampened his impact in the final third of the pitch. He only had two touches inside Porto’s box and dispatched one shot, which was blocked on the edge of the area.

The England international can pierce even the tightest of defenses on his day, and Arteta needs his talisman to deliver this week. Saka has been in superb form this season, chipping in with 16 goals and 15 assists in 36 games across competitions. A decisive performance on Arsenal’s big day will make it an unforgettable campaign for the 23-year-old.