Soccer

“A must-win game for Arsenal” – Paul Merson Predicts The Outcome Of Gunners’ Crucial Premier League Clash With Liverpool

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool And Arsenal Managers Jurgen Klopp And Mikel Arteta
Liverpool And Arsenal Managers Jurgen Klopp And Mikel Arteta

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has predicted the scoreline of the Gunners’ Premier League Gameweek 22 meeting with league leaders Liverpool. The Englishman believes the two heavyweights will play out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (February 4).

Liverpool To Give Arsenal Their First Real Test Of 2024

Arsenal, who were seen as one of the favorites for the Premier League title this season, dropped quite a few points in December, closing the year with consecutive defeats to West Ham United and Fulham. They have bounced back this year, clinching back-to-back wins over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. However, neither team possessed the threat Liverpool do.

The Reds, who are leading the race for the Premier League title, are on a four-game winning run. In their last outing, they bagged a comfortable 4-1 victory over an in-form Chelsea side. The north London side will have the home advantage in Sunday’s clash, but Merson is not confident it will ensure maximum points for his old club.

Merson Not Confident Of Gunners’ Chances Against Rampant Reds

In his column for Sportskeeda, Merson praised Liverpool’s performance against Chelsea, suggesting Mikel Arteta’s side would need something extra special to stop Jurgen Klopp and Co. in their tracks.

The two-time English champion wrote:

This is once again a must-win game for Arsenal. If they lose, they are out of the Premier League title race and a draw is no good either, so they absolutely have to go for it.

Before Liverpool’s demolition of Chelsea, I was quite bullish about this game and thought Arsenal would win. My opinion has changed now as the Reds were absolutely unbelievable last night. Chelsea weren’t great, but Liverpool blew them out of the water and could’ve had more goals if Darwin Nunez hadn’t struck the bar four times!

Merson added:

A draw isn’t ideal for Arsenal, but I don’t think Liverpool will lose too much sleep if they share the spoils away from home. One player who deserves a mention is Conor Bradley, oh my god where has he come from?

Joe Gomez kept Noni Madueke in his pocket and Liverpool’s forwards are scoring bags of goals, so you could say everything Jurgen Klopp has touched in recent weeks has turned to gold. In my opinion, he definitely starts ahead of Andy Robertson at the Emirates.

Merson’s Prediction: 2-2

Arsenal have faced Liverpool 241 times across competitions. The Gunners have won 82 games, the Merseysiders 95, and the two playing out 64 draws.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool And Arsenal Managers Jurgen Klopp And Mikel Arteta
Soccer

LATEST “A must-win game for Arsenal” – Paul Merson Predicts The Outcome Of Gunners’ Crucial Premier League Clash With Liverpool

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024
Ex Manchester United Star Jesse Lingard Has Been A Free Agent Since July 2023
Soccer
Report: Ex-Manchester United Star Jesse Lingard Nearing Shock Transfer To Asian Side
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024

Former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard is reportedly close to joining South Korean side FC Seoul. The former England international has been a free agent since leaving Premier League side…

Vitor Roque Barcelona
Soccer
5 Most Expensive Transfers Of The 2023-24 Winter Transfer Window: Barcelona Teenager Vitor Roque Seals Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024

The 2023-24 winter transfer window slammed shut for the top five European leagues on February 1. Many transfer rumors brewed during the winter window, but only a handful of them…

Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United
Soccer
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-4 Manchester United: Teen Sensation Kobbie Mainoo Snatches Late Winner To Save United’s Blushes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
“We have to raise our level” – Mauricio Pochettino Urges Chelsea Players To Pull Up Their Socks To Avoid Carabao Cup Thrashing Against Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 01 2024
Real Madrid Stars Rodrygo And Vinicius Jr
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Reach Sponsorship Agreement With Tech Giant HP
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 01 2024
Real Madrid target & PSG Star Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
PSG Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Addresses Rafael Leao Links Amid Kylian Mbappe Exit Talk
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 01 2024
Arrow to top