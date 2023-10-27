Soccer

Arsenal Launch Limited-Edition Range With London Giant Maharishi

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Maharishi
Arsenal Maharishi

Gone are the days when soccer clubs only pushed jerseys and sporting gear. Now, every club with a vision are eager to expand their apparel range to cater to a wider audience. Premier League giants Arsenal are not one to be left behind, with them taking a huge step in the right direction by collaborating with London-based streetwear giant Maharishi.

Adidas and Arsenal Collab With Maharishi

As per Arsenal, the new limited-edition range has brought together the chic utilitarian aesthetic of Maharishi and the industry-leading pre-match and travel wear from Adidas. The collection showcases a camouflage pattern — ‘DPM: Bonsai Dragon Scales’ — celebrating the upcoming Lunar Year of the Dragon. It respects Maharishi’s tradition of powerful mythological creatures but adds a dash of Arsenal’s charm to it.

The collection sports embroideries and prints of Arsenal’s iconic cannon logo and their club mascot, Gunnersaurus, in a never-seen-before avatar. Arsenal’s new collection includes an anthem jacket, pre-match jersey, shorts, and socks, as well as off-field merch such as hoodies, tees, and pants. Reiss Nelson, Declan Rice, Emile Smith Rowe, and Manuela Zinsberger appear in the promotional campaign.

Nelson Impressed With “Perfect” Mix Of Arsenal, Adidas, and Maharishi

Nelson, who appears heavily in the promotional campaign, has been left impressed with what Arsenal, Adidas, and Maharishi have accomplished. He believes the collection perfectly captures the essence of the three brands.

Speaking to Arsenal, Nelson said:

This range is the perfect mix of Arsenal, Maharishi, and adidas – it looks fresh, and as a big fan of Maharishi, I’m excited for the club to be linking up with brands that are authentically part of London’s culture. I know our supporters will really like this collaboration too.”

The founder of Maharishi, Hardy Blechman, also expressed his excitement about the collaboration. He said:

As an Arsenal fan, it’s an absolute honour to collaborate on this range. It combines the very best in adidas performance, with the streetwear aesthetic of Maharishi.

Since 1994 we’ve taken a pacifist approach to military-grade utilitarian design, representing camouflage as a symbol of nature and art, and it is something we’re proud to apply in the design of this adidas and Arsenal collection. We can’t wait to see it on the players, and hope it is well received by supporters.”

The collection is currently available for purchase across all Arsenal Direct stores. It will be worn by both men’s and women’s teams from October 28.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Striker Nunez
Soccer

LATEST “His finishing is a C at the moment” – Joe Cole Uses Didier Drogba Comparison To Explain Darwin Nunez’s Struggles At Liverpool

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Alan Brazil Names The Only Manchester United Player Good Enough To Start For Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h

Former Scotland international Alan Brazil has claimed Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford is the only player who is good enough to break into Manchester City’s starting XI. Fellow talkSPORT host…

Lionel Messi Is The Most Valuable Player Over The Age Of 35
Soccer
Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Nominated For Prestigious MLS Award Despite Playing Just 6 Games
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  8h

Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi is one of the three players to be nominated for Major League Soccer’s prestigious Newcomer of the Year Award. His nomination has come as a…

Arsenal Maharishi
Soccer
Arsenal Launch Limited-Edition Range With London Giant Maharishi
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  8h
Real Madrid Barcelona El Clasico
Soccer
Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid: Date, Venue, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  9h
Figo Played For Both Barcelona & Real Madrid
Soccer
El Clasico: 5 Legendary Players Who Have Played For Both Barcelona & Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  10h
Argentina With FIFA World Cup
Soccer
FIFA Men’s World Rankings: Top 10 Nations (October 2023)
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  11h
Arrow to top