Gone are the days when soccer clubs only pushed jerseys and sporting gear. Now, every club with a vision are eager to expand their apparel range to cater to a wider audience. Premier League giants Arsenal are not one to be left behind, with them taking a huge step in the right direction by collaborating with London-based streetwear giant Maharishi.

Adidas and Arsenal Collab With Maharishi

As per Arsenal, the new limited-edition range has brought together the chic utilitarian aesthetic of Maharishi and the industry-leading pre-match and travel wear from Adidas. The collection showcases a camouflage pattern — ‘DPM: Bonsai Dragon Scales’ — celebrating the upcoming Lunar Year of the Dragon. It respects Maharishi’s tradition of powerful mythological creatures but adds a dash of Arsenal’s charm to it.

The collection sports embroideries and prints of Arsenal’s iconic cannon logo and their club mascot, Gunnersaurus, in a never-seen-before avatar. Arsenal’s new collection includes an anthem jacket, pre-match jersey, shorts, and socks, as well as off-field merch such as hoodies, tees, and pants. Reiss Nelson, Declan Rice, Emile Smith Rowe, and Manuela Zinsberger appear in the promotional campaign.

Nelson Impressed With “Perfect” Mix Of Arsenal, Adidas, and Maharishi

Nelson, who appears heavily in the promotional campaign, has been left impressed with what Arsenal, Adidas, and Maharishi have accomplished. He believes the collection perfectly captures the essence of the three brands.

Speaking to Arsenal, Nelson said:

“This range is the perfect mix of Arsenal, Maharishi, and adidas – it looks fresh, and as a big fan of Maharishi, I’m excited for the club to be linking up with brands that are authentically part of London’s culture. I know our supporters will really like this collaboration too.”

The founder of Maharishi, Hardy Blechman, also expressed his excitement about the collaboration. He said:

“As an Arsenal fan, it’s an absolute honour to collaborate on this range. It combines the very best in adidas performance, with the streetwear aesthetic of Maharishi.

“Since 1994 we’ve taken a pacifist approach to military-grade utilitarian design, representing camouflage as a symbol of nature and art, and it is something we’re proud to apply in the design of this adidas and Arsenal collection. We can’t wait to see it on the players, and hope it is well received by supporters.”

The collection is currently available for purchase across all Arsenal Direct stores. It will be worn by both men’s and women’s teams from October 28.