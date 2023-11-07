Soccer

7 Clubs With Most Goals Per Game Across Top 5 Leagues (November 2023): Manchester City Are In 4th Spot

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Manchester City Have The Highest Goals/Game Ratio In Europe
Since its inception, soccer has had two types of teams. Teams in the first category only play to win, doing whatever is necessary to get three points on the board. Teams belonging to the latter category not only play to get maximum points but also to entertain onlookers. Hence, they try to gift fans what they crave the most: goals.

Today, we will meet seven clubs, belonging to the top five European leagues, that have the highest goals per Matchday average this season. Let’s begin!

#7 Inter Milan – 2.45 Goals/Game

Inter Milan Have One Of The Best Goals/Game Ratio In Europe
Lautaro Martinez Scored Has Scored 12 Serie A Goals So Far

The only Italian team on the list, Inter Milan are averaging 2.45 goals this season, netting 27 times in 11 Serie A matches thus far. Inter’s blistering goalscoring form have helped them climb to the top of the Italian first-division standings.

Scoring 12 times in 11 Serie A matches, Lautaro Martinez has established himself as not only the team’s but also the league’s most prolific scorer this season. He is currently six goals clear of AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud, who is the second-leading goalscorer in Italy this season.

#6 Newcastle United – 2.45 Goals/Game

Newcastle United Have One Of The Best Goals/Game Ratio In Europe
Callum Wilson Is Newcastle’s Leading Scorer This Season With 7 Goals

Newcastle United, who most recently ended Arsenal‘s unbeaten Premier League run, have an excellent goals-per-game of 2.45 this season. Eddie Howe’s side have scored 27 times in 11 matches. With 20 points to their name, Newcastle United are currently in sixth place in Premier League rankings.

Veteran forward Callum Wilson has been Newcastle United’s leading scorer this season, having bagged seven goals in 10 league appearances.

#5 RB Leipzig – 2.5 Goals/Game

RB Leipzig Have One Of The Best Goals/Game Ratio In Europe
Lois Openda Has Scored The Most Goals For RB Leipzig

Bundesliga powerhouse RB Leipzig are the fifth name on the list, courtesy of their impressive goals-per-game ratio of 2.5. Leipzig have scored 25 goals and conceded nine times in 10 Bundesliga games thus far. With 20 points on the board, Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the German top-flight standings.

Explosive center-forward Lois Openda has been Leipzig’s leading scorer this season, with him recording eight goals in 10 Bundesliga matches so far.

#4 Manchester City – 2.55 Goals/Game

Manchester City Have The Best Goal/Game Ratio In England
Erling Haaland Has Scored 11 Premier League Goals This Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has always paid special attention to playing an attractive brand of soccer. After Barcelona and Bayern Munich, he has successfully instilled the philosophy at City as well.

Last season’s Treble winners Manchester City have scored 28 goals in 11 Premier League games this season. With a goals/game ratio of 2.55, City have emerged as the most prolific team in the division. Additionally, they have also conceded just eight goals so far – the least in the English top-flight.

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland has been City’s leading goalscorer this season. The Norwegian has bagged an impressive 11 times in as many matches, emerging as the division’s top scorer.

#3 VfB Stuttgart – 2.7 Goals/Game

Stuttgart Have The Third-Highest Goal/Game Ratio In Europe's Top 5 Leagues
Stuttgart Star Serhou Guirassy Is Their Leading Scorer With 14 Goals

VfB Stuttgart have lost a bit of ground in their last two games, suffering consecutive defeats, but they must still be congratulated for the way they have entertained this season. Under the tutelage of Sebastian Hoeness, Stuttgart have scored an impressive 27 goals in 10 Bundesliga matches, taking their goal/game ratio to 2.7.

Serhou Guirassy has been Stuttgart’s main man in front of goal. Playing eight Bundesliga games this season, Guirassy has already found the back of the net an impressive 14 times.

#2 Bayer Leverkusen – 3.0 Goals/Game

Bayer Leverkusen Have One Of The Best Goal/Game Averages In Europe
Victor Boniface Has Been Bayer Leverkusen’s Leading Scorer (7 Goals)

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen have been punching above their weight this season. Playing 10 games, Xabi Alonso’s men have scored 30 times, securing nine wins and a draw. Their only stalemate came against holders Bayern in mid-September.

Victor Boniface has been Leverkusen’s undisputed talisman in the 2023-24 campaign. The sensational center-forward has pitched in with seven goals and five assists in 10 league matches so far.

#1 Bayern Munich – 3.8 Goals/Game

Bayern Munich Are Currently Averaging The Highest Goals/Game In Europe
Harry Kane Has Scored 15 Bundesliga Goals This Season

Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich sit at the summit with a handsome lead over Bayer Leverkusen. Thomas Tuchel’s exuberant side have scored a whopping 38 goals in 10 Bundesliga games, claiming the top spot with a goals-per-game ratio of 3.8.

New signing Harry Kane has been Bayern’s chief driving force in front of goal. Since joining the German outfit, Kane has scored a whopping 15 goals and claimed five assists in 10 Bundesliga games, emerging as the leading goalscorer.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
