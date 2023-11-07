Since its inception, soccer has had two types of teams. Teams in the first category only play to win, doing whatever is necessary to get three points on the board. Teams belonging to the latter category not only play to get maximum points but also to entertain onlookers. Hence, they try to gift fans what they crave the most: goals.

Today, we will meet seven clubs, belonging to the top five European leagues, that have the highest goals per Matchday average this season. Let’s begin!

#7 Inter Milan – 2.45 Goals/Game

The only Italian team on the list, Inter Milan are averaging 2.45 goals this season, netting 27 times in 11 Serie A matches thus far. Inter’s blistering goalscoring form have helped them climb to the top of the Italian first-division standings.

Scoring 12 times in 11 Serie A matches, Lautaro Martinez has established himself as not only the team’s but also the league’s most prolific scorer this season. He is currently six goals clear of AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud, who is the second-leading goalscorer in Italy this season.

#6 Newcastle United – 2.45 Goals/Game

Newcastle United, who most recently ended Arsenal‘s unbeaten Premier League run, have an excellent goals-per-game of 2.45 this season. Eddie Howe’s side have scored 27 times in 11 matches. With 20 points to their name, Newcastle United are currently in sixth place in Premier League rankings.

Veteran forward Callum Wilson has been Newcastle United’s leading scorer this season, having bagged seven goals in 10 league appearances.

#5 RB Leipzig – 2.5 Goals/Game

Bundesliga powerhouse RB Leipzig are the fifth name on the list, courtesy of their impressive goals-per-game ratio of 2.5. Leipzig have scored 25 goals and conceded nine times in 10 Bundesliga games thus far. With 20 points on the board, Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the German top-flight standings.

Explosive center-forward Lois Openda has been Leipzig’s leading scorer this season, with him recording eight goals in 10 Bundesliga matches so far.

#4 Manchester City – 2.55 Goals/Game

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has always paid special attention to playing an attractive brand of soccer. After Barcelona and Bayern Munich, he has successfully instilled the philosophy at City as well.

Last season’s Treble winners Manchester City have scored 28 goals in 11 Premier League games this season. With a goals/game ratio of 2.55, City have emerged as the most prolific team in the division. Additionally, they have also conceded just eight goals so far – the least in the English top-flight.

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland has been City’s leading goalscorer this season. The Norwegian has bagged an impressive 11 times in as many matches, emerging as the division’s top scorer.

#3 VfB Stuttgart – 2.7 Goals/Game

VfB Stuttgart have lost a bit of ground in their last two games, suffering consecutive defeats, but they must still be congratulated for the way they have entertained this season. Under the tutelage of Sebastian Hoeness, Stuttgart have scored an impressive 27 goals in 10 Bundesliga matches, taking their goal/game ratio to 2.7.

Serhou Guirassy has been Stuttgart’s main man in front of goal. Playing eight Bundesliga games this season, Guirassy has already found the back of the net an impressive 14 times.

#2 Bayer Leverkusen – 3.0 Goals/Game

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen have been punching above their weight this season. Playing 10 games, Xabi Alonso’s men have scored 30 times, securing nine wins and a draw. Their only stalemate came against holders Bayern in mid-September.

Victor Boniface has been Leverkusen’s undisputed talisman in the 2023-24 campaign. The sensational center-forward has pitched in with seven goals and five assists in 10 league matches so far.

#1 Bayern Munich – 3.8 Goals/Game

Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich sit at the summit with a handsome lead over Bayer Leverkusen. Thomas Tuchel’s exuberant side have scored a whopping 38 goals in 10 Bundesliga games, claiming the top spot with a goals-per-game ratio of 3.8.

New signing Harry Kane has been Bayern’s chief driving force in front of goal. Since joining the German outfit, Kane has scored a whopping 15 goals and claimed five assists in 10 Bundesliga games, emerging as the leading goalscorer.