Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane has reportedly splurged over a whopping £1 million ($1.24 million) in hotel charges since moving to Bavaria in August. The England skipper has not yet found the perfect home in Germany for his young family.

Harry Kane Has Been Staying At A Lavish Munich Hotel

According to English outlet The Sun, the 30-year-old English talisman has been staying at Munich’s Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Hotel since his highly anticipated switch from Tottenham Hotspur in August. A player of the highest caliber, Kane understandably stays in the most lavish suite at the hotel, with sources claiming that his current room costs a whopping £10,000 ($12, 406) per night.

Factoring in the costs incurred by his entourage as well as add-ons, Kane has run up a £1 million ($1.24 million) tab at the Munich hotel.

A source said:

“Harry is a family man so finding somewhere to be with his wife and children clearly has to be a priority. But it’s clear he’s been able to keep his mind focused on his game because he’s had an incredible start to his Bayern career.

“If his house hunting is half as good as his goal-scoring he’s going to end up with a palace. Not that his hotel is too shabby.”

According to The Sun’s report in October, Kane had viewed a £70,000-a-month ($86,846) property in Grunwald. The grand mansion has eight bedrooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, and a home cinema, amongst other amenities.

Kane Has Enjoyed A Blistering Start At Bayern

No one expected Kane, who had not played outside of England before, to settle in as well as he has at the Allianz Arena. In the last three months, the Spurs legend has established himself as a regular on the scoresheet, netting clutch goals left, right, and center.

Since his switch from the Premier League, Kane has played 10 Bundesliga games for Bayern, scoring an eye-watering 15 times and providing five assists. His German top-flight tally includes three hat-tricks, the most recent of which came in a 4-0 victory over rivals Borussia Dortmund on Sunday night (November 5).

Kane has also been on the money in the UEFA Champions League, netting twice and claiming two assists in three Group A games.