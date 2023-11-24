Over the last few years, Manchester City vs Liverpool has become one of the most highly anticipated fixtures on the English soccer calendar. Impressively, there is no bad blood between them. Their rivalry is purely based on merit and aspirations.

Since Jurgen Klopp’s appointment in 2015, Liverpool have established themselves as a regular in the Premier League title race. Manchester City, meanwhile, have become serial Premier League winners under Pep Guardiola. So, more often than not, their two match-ups have a major impact on the title race.

The story is turning out similarly in the 2023-24 season as well, with Liverpool sitting a point and place behind Manchester City in the Premier League rankings. Ahead of their meeting on Saturday (November 25), we decided to take a look at five top soccer stars who represented both camps over the years and check out how they fared. Now without further ado, let’s begin:

#5 Dietmar Hamann

One of the heroes of Liverpool’s iconic comeback win over AC Milan in the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, Dietmar Hamann enjoyed a trophy-laden seven-season stay at Anfield. The former defensive midfielder played 283 matches for Liverpool, scoring 11 times and providing 26 assists. Alongside the 2005 Champions League, the German won two UEFA Supercups, one UEFA Europa League, two FA Cups, two EFL Cups, and one Community Shield at Anfield.

Hamann’s Manchester City spell, however, was not as memorable. He spent three seasons at the club between 2006 and 2009, playing 71 games and scoring once. The ex-Bayern Munich man did not win any silverware at City.

#4 Mario Balotelli

One of the most enigmatic figures in soccer, Mario Balotelli had the privilege of playing for both Manchester City and Liverpool. The former Italy international, who is more known for his off-field antics than on-field brilliance, joined Manchester City from Inter Milan in the summer of 2010. Before leaving for AC Milan in January 2013, Balotelli scored 30 goals in 80 games for City across competitions, famously winning the 2011-12 Premier League title.

Balotelli returned to the Premier League just a season later with Liverpool. The 33-year-old scored four goals in 28 games for the Merseysiders before being loaned out and then sold.

#3 Kolo Toure

Following a successful seven-season stint at Arsenal, former Ivory Coast international Kolo Toure signed for Manchester City in July 2009. The center-back spent the next four years of his career at the Etihad Stadium, playing a total of 102 matches. Toure was part of the City team that won the Premier League team in the 2011-12 season.

In the summer of 2013, Toure joined Liverpool as a free agent. The two-time Premier League winner with Arsenal played 71 matches with the Reds, scoring once and claiming three assists.

#2 James Milner

An epitome of consistency and longevity, James Milner joined Manchester City from Aston Villa in August 2010. The versatile midfielder quickly became a mainstay in City’s XI and went on to make an impressive 203 appearances in all competitions over the next five seasons. Milner pitched in with 19 goals and 44 assists, helping City to two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, and a FA Community Shield.

Milner joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 and spent the next eight seasons of his career at Anfield. The Englishman played 332 games for the Reds, scoring 26 times and providing 46 assists. The 37-year-old won one UEFA Champions League and one Premier League title with the Merseysiders, amongst other honors.

#1 Raheem Sterling

Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling spent considerable time at Manchester City and Liverpool, producing memorable performances for both teams. The England international played for Liverpool’s U18 and U21 sides before being promoted to the senior team in July 2012. Over the next three years, he played 129 games for the Reds in all competitions, scoring 23 times and claiming 25 assists.

In the summer of 2015, Sterling controversially joined Manchester City. The move drew a lot of criticism from the Anfield faithful, but Sterling kept his head down and continued honing his craft. Following Guardiola’s appointment in 2016, the winger became one of the best in the league, winning a total of 12 trophies under him, including four Premier League titles. Before leaving City for Chelsea last year, Sterling played 339 games for the Cityzens, scoring 131 times and providing 95 assists.