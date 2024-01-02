The English Premier League is arguably the most demanding domestic league in the world of soccer. Players need to be at the top of their game to keep featuring in the English top flight, as none of the 20 competing teams tolerate complacency. The competition is even fiercer in the highest echelon of the Premier League, with the top six clubs rarely hesitating to bump a player off when they fail to meet expectations.

Today, we will take a look at a handful of goalscorers who have defined consistency in the Premier League, becoming legends at some of the biggest teams in the league. Below are the only five players in history who have scored 150 or more Premier League goals for a single club in the competition.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 151 Goals*

The only active Premier League player on this list, Mohamed Salah reached the 150-goal milestone for Liverpool in a 4-2 win over Newcastle United on January 1, 2024. He scored his 150th goal in the 49th minute before bagging his 151st from the penalty spot in the 86th minute. The Egypt international has taken only 238 Premier League games to reach the special milestone for the Reds.

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. A couple of seasons later, he helped the Merseysiders to the Premier League title, ending a 30-year-long drought. His other accolades include three Premier League Golden Boots, two PFA Players’ Player of the Year Awards, one Premier League Player of the Season Award, and one Playmaker of the Season Award.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 213 Goals

Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane enjoyed a memorable Premier League run at his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur. Before leaving for the Bavarians in August 2023, the England skipper played 317 English top-flight matches for the Lilywhites, scoring an astonishing 213 goals. Had he stayed put for a few more years, he could have dethroned Alan Shearer as the league’s all-time top scorer (260 goals).

Kane, unfortunately, never won the Premier League title with Spurs. He, however, snagged three Premier League Golden Boots, one Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award, and one PFA Fans’ Player of the Year Award.

#3 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – 184 Goals

Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero scored 184 Premier League goals in 275 matches during his decade-long stay at the Etihad Stadium between 2011-12 and 2020-21 seasons.

The former Argentine striker, who was inducted into the Premier League Hall Of Fame in 2022, won a whopping five Premier League titles with Manchester City. His title-winning strike in the 2011-12 season is widely considered to be the most famous goal in the competition’s history. Aguero surprisingly did not win as many individual accolades as some of the other names on this list, with the 2014-15 Golden Boot being the only major honor to his name.

#2 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) – 183 Goals

Easily the most versatile forward on this list, Wayne Rooney scored an eye-popping 183 goals for Manchester United in 393 Premier League matches between the 2004-05 and 2016-17 seasons. One of the best strikers the game has ever seen, Rooney won five Premier League titles with the Red Devils, playing a pivotal role in each of them.

Surprisingly, Rooney never managed to take home the Golden Boot Award, but his performances did not go unnoticed. The ex-England ace won one PFA Players’ Player of the Year Award, two PFA Young Player of the Year Awards, and two PFA Fans’ Player of the Year Awards.

#1 Thierry Henry (Arsenal) – 175 Goals

The first player in history to score 150+ goals for a single English top-flight club, Arsenal icon Thierry Henry was a force to be reckoned with. Not only was he one of the finest goalscorers of his time, but he also had a penchant for creating chances. Henry played 258 EPL matches for Arsenal in his career, scoring 175 times and providing 74 assists.

Henry, who won two league titles with the Gunners, is the only player in history to win four Golden Boots. He also won two Premier League Player of the Season Awards, two PFA Players’ Player of the Year Awards, and two PFA Fans’ Player of the Year Awards, amongst other honors.