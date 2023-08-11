Over the last few weeks, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich. As per the latest reports, there has finally been a breakthrough in the transfer saga, with the Lilywhites accepting a massive $132.01 million (including add-ons) bid for their talisman. The Englishman has also green-lit the move and an official announcement is expected to arrive after the paperwork is finalized.

If the deal goes through, Kane will become one of the most pricey departures in Spurs’ history; but where will he rank on the all-time list? We have analyzed the data from Transfermarkt to answer that question.

Now, without further ado, let’s check out the five most expensive departures in Tottenham’s history:

#5 Steven Bergwijn (To Ajax) — $34.38 million

In January 2020, Tottenham Hotspur spent $33 million to sign Dutch international Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven. The winger failed to play his best football at Spurs, often lacking the confidence to take players on and losing possession rather cheaply.

Over the next two-and-a-half seasons, Bergwijn scored eight goals and claimed 10 assists in 83 appearances for Spurs, which, surprisingly, was enough to impress Ajax. The Dutch giants tabled a $34.38 million offer for the 25-year-old, which the English side happily accepted.

Bergwijn impressed in his debut season at Ajax, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 32 Eredivisie appearances.

#4 Luka Modric (To Real Madrid) — $38.50 million

Croatia and Real Madrid legend Luka Modric is one of the best midfielders soccer has ever seen. History is likely to remember him as a Real Madrid success story, but the Ballon d’Or winner’s journey to greatness started in England, with Tottenham.

In July 2008, Tottenham Hotspur splurged $24.75 million to sign Modric from Dinamo Zagreb. He took a while to adjust to the pace of the Premier League. But once he did, there was no turning back. Prior to signing for Real for a $38.50 million fee in 2012, Modric played 160 matches for the north London club, scoring 17 times and providing 25 assists.

At Madrid, Modric has amassed every honor conceivable, winning five Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, and five Club World Cup trophies, amongst other accolades.

#3 Dimitar Berbatov (To Manchester United) — $41.80 million

Dimitar Berbatov is one of the most graceful players to ever play for 20-time Premier League winners Manchester United. Before he went and wowed the Mancunians, he learned the ways of English football at Tottenham.

The Lilywhites signed Berbatov from Bayer Leverkusen for a $17.27 million fee in July 2006. Over the next couple of seasons, the Bulgarian represented Spurs in 102 matches across competitions, scoring 46 times and claiming 29 assists.

In the summer of 2008, the Red Devils came calling for the then-27-year-old striker, and Spurs agreed to let him go for a then-record $41.80 million. At United, Berbatov went on to win two Premier League titles and a Club World Cup amongst other honors.

#2 Kyle Walker (To Manchester City) — $57.97 million

Kyle Walker, who is on the verge of signing a contract extension at Manchester City, joined Tottenham Hotspur from Sheffield United for a $6.49 million fee in June 2009. Three loan spells later, Walker broke into Tottenham’s first team in the summer of 2011. Over the next six years, he established himself as one of the best fullbacks in the Premier League and eventually left for City for a $57.97 million fee in 2017.

The five-time Premier League winner dazzled fans with his pace and creativity during his six-year stay in north London. Walker played 229 games for Tottenham in all competitions, recording four goals and 20 assists.

#1 Gareth Bale (To Real Madrid) — $111.11 million

Six years after signing him from Southampton for $16.17 million, Tottenham Hotspur sold Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for a club-record $111.11 million fee in 2013. The right-winger enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital, winning five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles during his nine-season stay. Bale, however, last played for Spurs in the 2020-21 season, with him spending the season on loan in north London.

Bale, who went from being a gift left-back to a sensational winger, played a total of 237 games for Spurs in his career, scoring 72 times and providing 58 assists.