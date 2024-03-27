NFL salaries see an increase with each passing year. As the league swells in value and television contracts bring in big money, the salary cap is on a constant rise, and there was quite the spike for the 2024 off-season.

The rise in cash was apparent during the free agent period for the current off-season. And while no one matched the absurd amount of money that Deshaun Watson was guaranteed a couple of years back, there were some massive deals handed out to various free agents around the league.

NFL: 5 Biggest Guaranteed Deals Signed In 2024 Free Agency

Top 2024 Free Agent Guarantee QB: Cousins, $100M

RB: Barkley, $26M

WR: Ridley, $50M

TE: Parkinson, $15.5M

T: Onwenu, $36.5M

G: Hunt, $63M

C: Cushenberry, $30M

DT: Wilkins, $82.75M

ED: Hunter, $48M

LB: Al-Shaair, $21.5M

CB: Awuzie, $22.9M

S: McKinney, $23M

S/T: Lutz, $4.5M… — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 24, 2024

Which players locked in the most cash? Here are the 5 largest contracts in terms of guaranteed money that have been signed so far this NFL off-season:

Kirk Cousins – $100 million guaranteed

The quarterback market this off-season wasn’t exactly a robust one, and many of the new faces got to new places by way of a trade. That meant that former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was in high demand, and he wound up receiving the most guaranteed money of any free agent in 2024.

There were a few teams that showed interest, but it was ultimately the Atlanta Falcons who ponied up the big bucks. They gave Cousins a contract worth $180 million over four years, with a total of $100 million in guarantees. Even though he received the most in guarantees of any free agent this off-season, he still ranks 13th in the category overall.

Christian Wilkins – $82.75 million guaranteed

Christian Wilkins was one of the premiere free agents available during the 2024 process. He spent the first five seasons of his career becoming one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL while playing for the Dolphins, who decided that they could not afford to keep him around while paying the rest of their roster.

While Miami will miss his production, they may have simply been priced out by the Raiders. Wilkins signed a four-year deal with Las Vegas worth an average of $27 million per season, and a whopping $82.75 million in guarantees. It is the second-highest amount of guaranteed money for any defensive tackle, with only Chris Jones earning more from the Chiefs.

“RAAAAAAAIIDDERRRRS!!!”” Christian Wilkins begins his first press conference and day with the Raiders with a bang. 🎥: By @Sean_Zittel #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/vJdgXO66cM — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) March 14, 2024

Robert Hunt – $63 million guaranteed

Another player that the Dolphins would probably have liked to keep is offensive guard Robert Hunt. He had become one of the more serviceable linemen for Miami over the past few years, and earned himself a large pay day from the Panthers.

In Carolina’s attempt to make Bryce Young’s life easier, they spent $153 million in total on free agent guards this off-season, $100 million of which went to Hunt on a five-year deal. In order to reach an agreement, the Panthers had to shell out the most money ever guaranteed to a guard by giving him $63 million.

Calvin Ridley – $50 million guaranteed

Calvin Ridley had a career resurgence this past season with the Jaguars. After playing in just 5 total games in the previous two years due to injury and suspension, he played in all 17 in 2023 and went over 1,000 yards receiving for the first time since 2020.

Ridley was rewarded by the Titans while on the free agent market. In a curious move after refusing to pay AJ Brown a few years back, Tennessee signed Ridley to a 4-year contract with $92 million. $50 million of that is guaranteed, which is the 10th most of any wide receiver in the NFL.

Houston Texans Danielle Hunter says he is happy to be playing in his home city and sees the team as a contender. Hunter can’t wait to wreak havoc with Will Anderson pic.twitter.com/E9zdXLc2Fl — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 24, 2024

Danielle Hunter – $47 million guaranteed

Danielle Hunter has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL during his eight year career with the Vikings, and has racked up a total of 27 sacks over the last two years combined. He is a four-time Pro Bowler, and led the NFL in tackles for loss last season.

In order to pry him away from Minnesota, the Texans were forced to give him a contract that is almost fully guaranteed. The total value of the deal is worth $49 million over two years, and $48 million comes in the way of guarantees.