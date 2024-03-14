After mediocre to average QB play over the last three seasons, the Falcons wanted to change that in 2024. Over the past several weeks, rumors circulated of Atlanta having targeted their next QB. Multiple reports said that Kirk Cousins was in line to be the next starting QB for the Falcons.

That’s exactly what happened as the 35-year-old signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Cousins was signed by Atlanta earlier this week and he had his introductory press conference yesterday. Speaking to the media, the veteran QB had a profound statement. Cousins said that he hopes he’ll be able to “retire a Falcon.”

Kirk Cousins’ career earnings continue to skyrocket after his latest contract with the Atlanta Falcons

“As we talked with Atlanta, it felt like this was a place where, if I play at the level I expect to play, that I can retire a Falcon.” Kirk Cousins expounds on signing with the #Falcons https://t.co/AG2G3CowKohttps://t.co/AG2G3CowKo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2024



To begin his NFL career, Kirk Cousins was a 4th-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins, now Commanders, in 2016. It was an interesting start to his time in Washington. In that same 2016 draft, the team used the second-overall pick on QB Robert Griffin III out of Baylor. Many questioned why the team took Cousins in the 4th round after they took a QB in the first. The move eventually paid off for Washington after injuries derailed Griffin’s career. Cousins started three seasons for Washington and went 26-30-1 in 57 starts.

After six years with the Redskins, Cousins landed a three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran quarterback started every game he played for Minnesota. He went 50-37-1 in 88 career starts. Sadly his 2023 season was cut short after he tore his Achilles in Week 8. Additionally, the 35-year-old was a free agent this offseason and he chose the Falcons as his next team. Cousins even hinted that the Falcons could be the team he retires with.

“I’ve watched my father-in-law borderline out loud praying during games. Not just the Falcons, but the Braves and the Hawks…” – Kirk Cousins father-in-law is just like me pic.twitter.com/2BTNmE2QEI — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) March 14, 2024



Twelve years into his NFL career, Kirk Cousins has found another place to call home. He was with the Vikings for the last six and now he’s the Falcons’ new starter. Atlanta had gone 7-10 in each of their last three seasons. The team feels they have the offensive talent to compete with the best teams in the NFC. All they were missing was a QB to run the offense and get everyone involved. That’s why Cousins was signed to that massive deal earlier this week. If all goes right, Cousins will likely end up retiring as a Falcon and cash in on the comments that he made yesterday. At 35, Cousins still has a while to go before he walks away from the game. He’s got at least another three to five years left in him.