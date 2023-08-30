NFL

49ers Roster: Nick Bosa Expected To Join Team, Looking To Get Deal Done Very Soon

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The San Francisco 49ers are projected to be one of the teams contending for a Super Bowl this coming season, and they’ll need all of their star players available if they want to make a serious run. There were questions about what the immediate and long-term future held for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, but it seems that we got some answers on Wednesday morning.

49ers News: Nick Bosa Will Return For Week 1

As the 49ers have been gearing up for the season, Bosa has been absent. He is seeking a hefty contract extension from San Francisco, wanting to be paid top dollar for his production as the best player in the league on his side of the ball. The two sides have been trying to hash out a deal all summer, but there has been no movement on the contract front for Bosa.

In fact, just a couple of days ago, it was reported that Bosa and the 49ers “weren’t close at all” in contract extension talks. This created a whirlwind of rumors, including some that suggested the team might trade their superstar pass rusher.

But according to a report from Bay Area sports reporter Jason Dumas, the saga is about to end. Dumas tweeted on Wednesday that Nick Bosa would be with the team in Pittsburgh for their Week 1 game, and that the two sides “plan to get a deal done within the next few days.”

Bosa Is Easily 49ers Top Pass Rusher

His presence is key. The 49ers would still have one of the top defensive lines in the league even if Bosa weren’t around, but he makes them completely dominant. He is arguably the best at getting after the quarterback in all the NFL, notching a league-high 18.5 sacks in his best year last season. No other 49ers player took down the QB more than 5 times last season, making Bosa the engine that keeps the defense as one of the best units in the league.

The 49ers will hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
