3 Free Agent WRs That The Buffalo Bills Could Potentially Sign

The Buffalo Bills became noticeably thin at the wide receiver position when they traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans last week. The departure of their #1 option came in addition to Gabe Davis signing with the Jaguars earlier on in free agency, and leaves Khalil Shakir as the only wideout on the roster who caught more than 15 passes for Buffalo in 2023.

And while the team brought in Curtis Samuel via free agency a few weeks back, the wide receiver position is certainly in need of an upgrade before the start of training camp in August. There is plenty of speculation that they’ll address the need during the 2024 NFL Draft, and they have 10 picks in order to do so. But only two of those are in the top-125, meaning they’ll probably have to dip back into the free agent market in order to find an impact-maker for the upcoming campaign.

Which Free Agent WRs Could The Buffalo Bills Sign?

The top of the Bills’ wide receiver room as things now stand: Curtis Samuel

Khalil Shakir

Mack Hollins They pick 28th as of right now in the draft. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 3, 2024

Which players are left to choose from? Here are three wide receivers that the Bills could still consider signing:

Tyler Boyd

One of the more experienced and accomplished of the remaining wideouts on the free agent market is Tyler Boyd, previously of the Cincinnati Bengals, but he is well removed from his days of being considered as a potential #1 option. He had back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons back in 2018 and 2019, but has failed to reach that mark ever since. His 2023 season was his least productive since his second year in the league.

Much of the chatter surrounding the 29-year-old Boyd has been about him potentially joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there are apparently a handful of teams that are still interested. There hasn’t been any official report about the Bills having interest, but their glaring need for a veteran wideout is rather new.

Michael Gallup

Michael Gallup has been wildly consistent over the past few seasons, though the numbers themselves are not all that impressive. He has between 34 and 39 catches in each of the last three seasons, and between 418 and 445 yards in each as well, so it is unlikely that he will be considered by Buffalo to be any kind of #1 option. But he is one of the younger options remaining on the board, and has a 1,000-yard season on his resume, though that came back in 2019.

There have been a couple of team that have hosted official visits, including the Ravens and Panthers, though there has been no deal made for the newly-turned 28-year-old. Even if Buffalo were to bring in the former Cowboy, he would probably be behind Samuel on the depth chart and likely even WR3 when the season starts.

The #Dolphins have reportedly made two OFFERS to Odell Beckham Jr. wanting him to be on the team. Several #Bills players as well have been RECRUTING #OBJ as well. pic.twitter.com/Lu6pWM22dw — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 6, 2024

Odell Beckham Jr.

Perhaps the most recognizable name left on the list of free agents is Odell Beckham Jr. He is well removed from his time as one of the league’s premier pass catchers, as he hasn’t gone over 1,000 receiving yards since 2019. After sitting out the 2022 season, he made his return in 2023 by joining the Baltimore Ravens, and he caught 35 balls for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns in 14 games.

The Miami Dolphins have been the team that has appeared to have the most interest in OBJ thus far, though he visited the team a couple of weeks back and left without a deal in place. There hasn’t been much speculation since, he could garner some interest from the Bills, especially if Josh Allen is on board with bringing Beckham in.