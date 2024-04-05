Despite his consistent production at WR, Stefon Diggs was traded from the Bills to the Texans. The 30-year-old All-Pro lasted four seasons with Buffalo. Diggs is a talented player but he overstayed his welcome with the Bills. Buffalo’s front office was unwilling to deal with the drama that Diggs had brought.

That is why they allowed him to seek a trade with every team in the league except one. The Bills refused to trade Stefon Diggs to the Kansas City Chiefs. It makes complete sense for the Bills. Kansas City has been the one team they cannot seem to beat in the playoffs when it matters most. They were not going to trade a talented WR like that to play for the Chiefs. Diggs was traded to the Texans and the Bills got what they wanted. He’s not on their team anymore and is not playing for the Chiefs.

In five seasons as the QB of the Bills, Josh Allen has made the playoffs five times. During three of those five playoff runs, Buffalo has had their season ended by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City has the Bills’ number in the postseason and it’s the one team they cannot seem to beat. You can’t blame Buffalo for not allowing Stefon Diggs to seek a trade with the Chiefs. General manager Brandon Beane and the owner Terry Pegula were never going to let that happen.

Now, Diggs is with the Houston Texans and will be playing with 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud. Houston’s 2023 run was magical and unexpected. Nobody picked the Texans to be a playoff contender in year one with a rookie QB. However, Stroud proved to be different than the rest and was a dynamic playmaker this past season. His top WR in 2023 was Nico Collins. Stroud will not have the luxury of playing with all All-Pro WR like Stefon Diggs.

Stefon Diggs has left the team and Buffalo is left with an interesting core of WRs. Curstin Samuel, Khalil Shakir, and Mack Hollins are their top three wideouts. There’s speculation that the Bills could trade up and look to take one of the top WRs in the first round. Josh Allen needs a WR1 to replace Diggs. Especially since the team lost Gabe Davis in free agency this offseason. Finding their franchise QB a new WR is a must for the Bills this offseason.