You never know when a deal is going to happen in the NFL. Especially in the offseason when teams have the time to negotiate and talk. Today, the Texans and Bills were the latest teams to be involved in a blockbuster deal. Buffalo is trading their All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs to the Texans.

Tension had been building between Diggs and Buffalo’s front office. It was only a matter of time before a trade happened. NFL insiders thought Diggs might be moved at the trade deadline last season. The Bills waited until the offseason and traded Diggs to the Houston Texans. A massive upgrade for the Texans at WR and an enormous loss to Buffalo’s WR core.

The Texans’ offense is going to be explosive in 2024 with Stefon Diggs as their WR1

Steffon Diggs is now a Texan…

This combo could be fuckin DEADLY 👀



Buffalo sent WR Stefon Diggs, a 2025 5th, and a 2025 6th-round pick in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. Bills fans are irate on social media and feel like their team was fleeced in this trade. It sure looks that way after Buffalo gave up two picks and their best WR for a second-round pick next year. General manager Bandon Beane must have something up his sleeve. How will they replace the production of Diggs next season? The team has already lost Gabe Davis to the Jags.

On the Bills’ roster, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Mack Hollins are Josh Allen’s top three WRs. A drastic change from what he’d had over the last three to four years. While Buffalo seems to have lost this trade on paper, the Texans are the no-doubt winners. After their magical run with rookie QB C.J. Stroud in 2023, the Texans have loaded up this offseason. Adding Stefon Diggs to their WR core is going to be fun to watch. Diggs is an All-Pro WR who could take Houston’s offense to the next level.

Breaking: The Buffalo Bills are trading WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick (via the Vikings).

The Texans also receive a 2025 fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick.



In his first season with the Bills, Stefon Diggs had his best year as a professional in the NFL. His (127) receptions and (1,535) receiving yards led the league in 2020. Diggs has had 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his last six seasons. That’s elite production that the Texans can now incorporate into their offense. Last season, Nico Collins led the team in receiving yards. It’s safe to say that Stefon Diggs will now be C.J. Stroud’s #1 target on offense.