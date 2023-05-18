The 2023 Preakness Stakes runners for Saturday’s big ‘The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown‘ race are confirmed, with the favorite Mage, and recent Kentucky Derby winner, being handed stall 3.



2023 Preakness Stakes Post Positions and Final Runners



Things are starting to take shape ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes as we now know the final runners and post positions.

8 Preakness Stakes runners will head to post this Saturday at Pimlico racetrack in the search for the $900,000 first prize and also the kudos of winning the second leg of the US Triple Crown.

With the runners headed by the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage, who has been grabbing all the headlines coming into the race.

Mage Handed Post Position 3 For Preakness Stakes and Triple Crown Quest

With the 2023 Preakness Stakes post positions released we now know the recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage – the only runner that raced in the first Triple Crown race – has been handed draw 3.

There are only 8 runners heading to post in Saturday’s race, so the draw might not be as significant as the Kentucky Derby. However, it’s still worth noting that 9 of the last 11 winners came from gate 6 or lower – meaning Blazing Sevens (7) and First Mission (8) will have this Preakness Stakes trend to overcome.

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Colors and Jockey Silks: What Color Is My Preakness Stakes Horse?

Preakness Stakes Post Position 5 Has A Great Record



Following on from the key draw trend in the Preakness, it seems horses from gate 5 have had an advantage in recent times. A massive 8 of the last 11 horses from post position 5 have been placed (top 3), while this was backed up 12 months ago again when the winner Early Voting won from stall 5.

This year’s gate 5 horse is Red Route One.

Post Positions Between 4-7 Have Won 64% Of The Last 11 Runnings



Another key Preakness Stakes post position trend to have in your corner is that 64% of the last 11 winners (7) hailed from stalls 4-7.

Last year’s winner Early Voting came out of stall 5.

If this is to be backed up again in 2023, then look no further than Coffeewithchris, Red Route One, Perform and Blazing Seven.

Preakness Stakes Runners: Gate Numbers, Colors, Jockeys and Latest Betting

See below the full list of 2023 Preakness Stakes runners and their post positions.

1. National Treasure

Age: 3

Runs: 5

Wins: 1

Total Career Winnings: $345,000

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Post Position: 1

Last Race: 4th Santa Anita (G1), April 8, 2023 (Santa Anita)

Odds: 4/1

This 3 year-old colt has returned to of 7-time Preakness Stakes winner Bob Baffert after running for Tim Yakteen in his last run in the Santa Anita Derby.

He came fourth that day on April 8, but many feel he’ll have improved that outing after a 3-month lay-off. He’s had just the one win from 5 career starts to date, but has recorded some nice placed efforts – including a third to the useful Forte – who was the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite until being pulled out of the race late on – in the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last season.

Baffert’s more recent Preakness Stakes win was in 2018 with the Triple Crown winner Justify and the trainer needs just one more victory in this Pimlico contest to become the all-time winning most trainer.

National Treasure has got a big chance and is sure to be popular with the best US sportsbooks as top jockey John R Velazquez is also eyeing his first Preakness win.

2. Chase The Chaos

Age: 3

Runs: 8

Wins: 3

Total Career Winnings: $123,950

Trainer: Claude Ed Moger Jr

Jockey: Sheldon Russell

Post Position: 2

Last Race: 10th California Derby (Black Type), April 29, 2023 (Golden Gate)

Odds: 50/1

Chase The Chaos will be one of the Preakness Stakes outsiders and despite having shown a decent level of form would need to step up here to take the win.

He has so far recorded 3 career wins from 8 starts, with his best effort in the Listed El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate back in February.

Since then, he’s been well beaten in the San Felipe Stakes (17 lengths) and the California Derby, so would be one of the biggest Preakness Stakes upsets of all time if this Ed Moger Jr 3 year-old can win the 148th edition of “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans”.

3. Mage

Age: 3

Runs: 4

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $2,107,200

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Post Position: 3

Last Race: 1st Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Odds: 8/5

Mage will grab all the headlines leading into the 2023 Preakness Stakes after winning the 2023 Kentucky Derby earlier this month at Churchill Downs.

The improving 3 year-old came with a well-timed late effort to take up the running in the Kentucky Derby and stayed on well to see off Two Phil’s by a length – many feel a similar effort will make it difficult for him to stay out of the winners’ enclosure again.

Mage is the only Preakness Stakes runner that ran in the Kentucky Derby as he will be hoping to become the 24th horse to win only these two Triple Crown races.

With only 4 career runs (2 wins) there is also every reason to suggest Mage has more improving still to come yet, which is not ideal for his rivals.

Should Mage win he’ll, of course, keep his US Triple Crown hopes alive – 13 horses have done the famous horse racing treble, with the most recent Justify in 2018. Mage looks set to run well again – as long as this race doesn’t come too quick for him after that huge run just 2 weeks ago.

4. Coffeewithchris

Age: 3

Runs: 12

Wins: 3

Total Career Winnings: $225,600

Trainer: John E. Salzman Jr

Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez

Post Position: 4

Last Race: 5th Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)

Odds: 50/1

Coffeewithchris is another of the likely 2023 Preakness Stakes outsiders and after a 5th in the Federico Tesio Stakes in his most recent run would need a lot more to take this – a race Perform won.

The positive might be that he’s one of the more experienced runners in the field with 12 career outings (3 wins), but the downside to this is that he’s a lot more exposed than the others and it’s unlikely there is much more improvement in the locker.

5. Red Route One



Age: 3

Runs: 9

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $631,575

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Post Position: 5

Last Race: 1st Bath House Row Stakes (Listed), April 22, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)

Odds: 10/1

From the two-time Preakness winning stable of Steve Asmussen so that’s a bonus for his backers, but despite winning the Bath House Row Stakes Listed recently at Oaklawn Park is another horse that would need to better that effort to take the second leg of the US Triple Crown.

He’s run 9 times (2 wins) and even though he’s put in some fair efforts in defeat in graded events, he’s yet to break his duck around this sort of level.

The plus is horses from post position 5 have done well in the Preakness Stakes – 8 of the last 11 have been placed (top 3), while last year’s winner Early Voting was also a winner from gate 5.

6. Perform

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $130,956

Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III

Jockey: Feargal Lynch

Post Position: 6

Last Race: 1st Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)

Odds: 15/1

Perform could be a lively Preakness Stakes outsider having after finally getting off the mark in his last two starts after 5 runs before that without a win. He landed the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park last time out and had Coffeewithchris in behind that day too.

Of course, he’s up again in grade – so a lot more is needed, but it’s hard to knock his progression and with a late weaving run last time he should be staying on well up the Pimlico straight and could sneak into a place – or better.

7. Blazing Sevens

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $565,250

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Post Position: 7

Last Race: 3rd Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 8, 2023 (Keeneland)

Odds: 6/1

Blazing Sevens comes from the Chad Brown barn that have won the Preakness Stakes twice over the years, including last year with Early Voting.

He’s got a live chance of adding to that record too with this Good Magic 3 year-old colt, who was last seen running third to Tapit Trice in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

The horse is also a past Grade 1 winner – having taken the Champagne Stakes in October 2022 and also finished a respectable 4th in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last season – beaten just over 5 lengths to the classy Florida Derby winner Forte.

8. First Mission

Age: 3

Runs: 3

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $276,500

Trainer: Brad H.Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Post Position: 8

Last Race: 1st Lexington Stakes (G3), April 15, 2023 (Keeneland)

Odds: 5/2

First Mission looks to be the main danger to the Mage Triple Crown bid. This Godolphin runner comes here having won two of his last three starts – the last being a lovely win in the Grade 1 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland.

Being lightly-raced there should be more in the tank from this Brad H Cox Street Sense colt and having missed the Kentucky Derby will come into the race fresher than Mage.

Both trainer Brad Cox and jockey Luis Saez will be looking for their first victories in the Preakness Stakes.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Early Voting Winning the 2022 Preakness Stakes



