See the 2023 Preakness Stakes colors and jockey silks ahead of the 148th running of the big Pimlico race this Saturday, May 20.
Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
- BetOnline – Horse racing site for Preakness Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
- BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes
- BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Preakness Stakes
- MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Preakness Stakes
- Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players
When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?
The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1
2023 Preakness Stakes Runners: Mage Heads The Betting
Recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage will be the one to beat ahead of Saturday’s 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racecourse. The Gustavo Delgado trained 3 year-old came with a well-timed run at Churchill Downs last time to hold off a high-class field, with Two Phil’s a length back in second at the line.
Mage has only had four career runs (2 wins) so the worrying thing for his rivals is there should also be more to come. Those against him might look to the fact there is only 2 weeks between the first two Triple Crown races, but if Mage can get the job done again, he’ll be on course to become the 14th US Triple Crown winner, with the Belmont Stakes on June 10 being the final leg.
The biggest threats to Mage’s TC dream will be Godolphin’s First Mission, who was a nice winner of the Lexington Stakes last time out, plus National Treasure. The last-named will be looking to give trainer Bob Baffert a famous 8th Preakness Stakes win and if he can will become the most-winning trainer in the race’s history.
WATCH: Mage Winning The 2023 Kentucky Derby
RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner
2023 Preakness Stakes Jockey Colors and Silks
You can also see the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
See below the Preakness colors and jockey silks, plus post positions, so you can track your Pimlico runners through the race, and the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds with the best US sportsbooks.
1. National Treasure
- Age: 3
- Runs: 5
- Wins: 1
- Total Career Winnings: $345,000
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Jockey: John R. Velazquez
- Post Position: 1
- Last Race: 4th Santa Anita (G1), April 8, 2023 (Santa Anita)
- Odds: 4/1
2. Chase The Chaos
- Age: 3
- Runs: 8
- Wins: 3
- Total Career Winnings: $123,950
- Trainer: Claude Ed Moger Jr
- Jockey: Sheldon Russell
- Post Position: 2
- Last Race: 10th California Derby (Black Type), April 29, 2023 (Golden Gate)
- Odds: 50/1
3. Mage
- Age: 3
- Runs: 4
- Wins: 2
- Total Career Winnings: $2,107,200
- Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Post Position: 3
- Last Race: 1st Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)
- Odds: 8/5
4. Coffeewithchris
- Age: 3
- Runs: 12
- Wins: 3
- Total Career Winnings: $225,600
- Trainer: John E. Salzman Jr
- Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez
- Post Position: 4
- Last Race: 5th Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)
- Odds: 20/1
5. Red Route One
- Age: 3
- Runs: 9
- Wins: 2
- Total Career Winnings: $631,575
- Trainer: Steven Asmussen
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Post Position: 5
- Last Race: 1st Bath House Row Stakes (Listed), April 22, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)
- Odds: 10/1
6. Perform
- Age: 3
- Runs: 7
- Wins: 2
- Total Career Winnings: $130,956
- Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III
- Jockey: Feargal Lynch
- Post Position: 6
- Last Race: 1st Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)
- Odds: 15/1
7. Blazing Sevens
- Age: 3
- Runs: 6
- Wins: 2
- Total Career Winnings: $565,250
- Trainer: Chad Brown
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr
- Post Position: 7
- Last Race: 3rd Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 8, 2023 (Keeneland)
- Odds: 6/1
7. First Mission
- Age: 3
- Runs: 3
- Wins: 2
- Total Career Winnings: $276,500
- Trainer: Brad H.Cox
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Post Position: 8
- Last Race: 1st Lexington Stakes (G3), April 15, 2023 (Keeneland)
- Odds: 5/2
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
WATCH: Early Voting Winning the 2022 Preakness Stakes
Horse Racing Related Content
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips
- Breeders’ Cup Betting Sites & Racebooks 2023
- 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
- 2023 Preakness Stakes Picks – Our Expert Picks
- The Latest Preakness Stakes Odds 2023 – Compare the Best Odds
- Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in USA
- Best Live Sports Betting Sites in the USA 2023 – Compare Live Betting Sportsbooks
- Best Sports Betting Apps USA 2023 – Get $1,000 in Free Bets
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets
- Best New Sports Betting Sites – New Sportsbooks in USA for 2023