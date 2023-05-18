Horse Racing

2023 Preakness Stakes Colors and Jockey Silks: What Color Is My Preakness Stakes Horse?

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
preakness stakes
preakness stakes

See the 2023 Preakness Stakes colors and jockey silks ahead of the 148th running of the big Pimlico race this Saturday, May 20.

Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  • BetOnline – Horse racing site for Preakness Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes
  • BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Preakness Stakes
  • MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Preakness Stakes
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

2023 Preakness Stakes Runners: Mage Heads The Betting

Recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage will be the one to beat ahead of Saturday’s 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racecourse. The Gustavo Delgado trained 3 year-old came with a well-timed run at Churchill Downs last time to hold off a high-class field, with Two Phil’s a length back in second at the line.

Mage has only had four career runs (2 wins) so the worrying thing for his rivals is there should also be more to come. Those against him might look to the fact there is only 2 weeks between the first two Triple Crown races, but if Mage can get the job done again, he’ll be on course to become the 14th US Triple Crown winner, with the Belmont Stakes on June 10 being the final leg.

The biggest threats to Mage’s TC dream will be Godolphin’s First Mission, who was a nice winner of the Lexington Stakes last time out, plus National Treasure. The last-named will be looking to give trainer Bob Baffert a famous 8th Preakness Stakes win and if he can will become the most-winning trainer in the race’s history.

WATCH: Mage Winning The 2023 Kentucky Derby

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner

2023 Preakness Stakes Jockey Colors and Silks

You can also see the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

See below the Preakness colors and jockey silks, plus post positions, so you can track your Pimlico runners through the race, and the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds with the best US sportsbooks.

1. National Treasure

reinarnate horse1 1

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 5
  • Wins: 1
  • Total Career Winnings: $345,000
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Jockey: John R. Velazquez
  • Post Position: 1
  • Last Race: 4th Santa Anita (G1), April 8, 2023 (Santa Anita)
  • Odds: 4/1

 

 

2. Chase The Chaos

chase the chaos

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 8
  • Wins: 3
  • Total Career Winnings: $123,950
  • Trainer: Claude Ed Moger Jr
  • Jockey: Sheldon Russell
  • Post Position: 2
  • Last Race: 10th California Derby (Black Type), April 29, 2023 (Golden Gate)
  • Odds: 50/1

 

 

3. Mage

Mage

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 4
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $2,107,200
  • Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
  • Jockey: Javier Castellano
  • Post Position: 3
  • Last Race: 1st Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)
  • Odds: 8/5

 

 

4. Coffeewithchris

coffeewithchris

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 12
  • Wins: 3
  • Total Career Winnings: $225,600
  • Trainer: John E. Salzman Jr
  • Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez
  • Post Position: 4
  • Last Race: 5th Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)
  • Odds: 20/1

 

 

5. Red Route One

red route one new

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 9
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $631,575
  • Trainer: Steven Asmussen
  • Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • Post Position: 5
  • Last Race: 1st Bath House Row Stakes (Listed), April 22, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)
  • Odds: 10/1

 

 

6. Perform  

perform new

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 7
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $130,956
  • Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III
  • Jockey: Feargal Lynch
  • Post Position: 6
  • Last Race: 1st Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)
  • Odds: 15/1

 

 

7. Blazing Sevens 

Blazing Sevens

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 6
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $565,250
  • Trainer: Chad Brown
  • Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr
  • Post Position: 7
  • Last Race: 3rd Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 8, 2023 (Keeneland)
  • Odds: 6/1

 

 

7. First Mission

First Mission

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 3
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $276,500
  • Trainer: Brad H.Cox
  • Jockey: Luis Saez
  • Post Position: 8
  • Last Race: 1st Lexington Stakes (G3), April 15, 2023 (Keeneland)
  • Odds: 5/2

 

 

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Early Voting Winning the 2022 Preakness Stakes

Horse Racing Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
horse usa
Horse Racing

LATEST How to Bet On the Preakness Stakes in ANY US State | USA Sports Betting Sites

Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
preakness stakes 2
Horse Racing
Bovada Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer: Get $750 in Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  15min

With the Bovada Preakness Stakes betting welcome offer for horse racing bettors, customers who sign up ahead of the second of the US Triple Crown races of the year can…

preakness stakes simplification
Horse Racing
BetNow Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $300 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  15min

The BetNow Preakness Stakes betting offer will give you $300 in horse free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 148th running of “The…

JOCKEY JOSE SANTOS CELEBRATES AFTER WINNING PREAKNESS STAKES
Horse Racing
BetUS Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $2500 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  14min
preakness stakes 2
Horse Racing
MyBookie Preakness Stakes Free Bets: $1000 Betting Offer For Horse Racing
Author image Andy Newton  •  12min
preakness stakes new
Horse Racing
Everygame Preakness Stakes Free Bets: Claim $750 In Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  12min
preakness stakes
Horse Racing
BetOnline Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $1000 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  11min
Arrow to top