See the 2023 Preakness Stakes colors and jockey silks ahead of the 148th running of the big Pimlico race this Saturday, May 20.



When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

2023 Preakness Stakes Runners: Mage Heads The Betting



Recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage will be the one to beat ahead of Saturday’s 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racecourse. The Gustavo Delgado trained 3 year-old came with a well-timed run at Churchill Downs last time to hold off a high-class field, with Two Phil’s a length back in second at the line.

Mage has only had four career runs (2 wins) so the worrying thing for his rivals is there should also be more to come. Those against him might look to the fact there is only 2 weeks between the first two Triple Crown races, but if Mage can get the job done again, he’ll be on course to become the 14th US Triple Crown winner, with the Belmont Stakes on June 10 being the final leg.

The biggest threats to Mage’s TC dream will be Godolphin’s First Mission, who was a nice winner of the Lexington Stakes last time out, plus National Treasure. The last-named will be looking to give trainer Bob Baffert a famous 8th Preakness Stakes win and if he can will become the most-winning trainer in the race’s history.

WATCH: Mage Winning The 2023 Kentucky Derby

2023 Preakness Stakes Jockey Colors and Silks



You can also see the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

See below the Preakness colors and jockey silks, plus post positions, so you can track your Pimlico runners through the race, and the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds with the best US sportsbooks.

Age: 3

Runs: 5

Wins: 1

Total Career Winnings: $345,000

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Post Position: 1

Last Race: 4th Santa Anita (G1), April 8, 2023 (Santa Anita)

Odds: 4/1

Age: 3

Runs: 8

Wins: 3

Total Career Winnings: $123,950

Trainer: Claude Ed Moger Jr

Jockey: Sheldon Russell

Post Position: 2

Last Race: 10th California Derby (Black Type), April 29, 2023 (Golden Gate)

Odds: 50/1

Age: 3

Runs: 4

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $2,107,200

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Post Position: 3

Last Race: 1st Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Odds: 8/5

Age: 3

Runs: 12

Wins: 3

Total Career Winnings: $225,600

Trainer: John E. Salzman Jr

Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez

Post Position: 4

Last Race: 5th Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)

Odds: 20/1

Age: 3

Runs: 9

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $631,575

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Post Position: 5

Last Race: 1st Bath House Row Stakes (Listed), April 22, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)

Odds: 10/1

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $130,956

Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III

Jockey: Feargal Lynch

Post Position: 6

Last Race: 1st Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)

Odds: 15/1

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $565,250

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Post Position: 7

Last Race: 3rd Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 8, 2023 (Keeneland)

Odds: 6/1

Age: 3

Runs: 3

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $276,500

Trainer: Brad H.Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Post Position: 8

Last Race: 1st Lexington Stakes (G3), April 15, 2023 (Keeneland)

Odds: 5/2

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Early Voting Winning the 2022 Preakness Stakes



