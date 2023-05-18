Horse Racing

National Treasure Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Santa Anita Derby Fourth Pimlico Bound

national treasure1

The National Treasure Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees this season’s Santa Anita Derby fourth at 4/1 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can trainer Tim Yakteen win his first ‘Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown’?

National Treasure Preakness Stakes Odds

Reincarnate silksThis 3 year-old is back with 7-time Preakness winner Bob Baffert after running under the Tim Yakteen name last time out in the Santa Anita Derby due to the Baffert ban.

National Treasure’s connections bypassed the Kentucky Derby earlier this month so is another Preakness Stakes runner that will head to Pimlico fresher than some.

This 3 year-old was last on the track when a running-on fourth in the RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby on April 8. Based on that run, you feel the longer trip of the Preakness Stakes will suit and let’s not forget he was also a fine third to Forte in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.

National Treasure Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 5
  • Wins: 1
  • Total Career Winnings: $345,000
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Jockey: John R. Velazquez
  • Post Position: 1
  • Last Race: 4th Santa Anita (G1), April 8, 2023 (Santa Anita)

Bet on National Treasure for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at 4/1. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips

WATCH: National Treasure Running 4th The 2023 Santa Anita Derby

