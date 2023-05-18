The National Treasure Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees this season’s Santa Anita Derby fourth at 4/1 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can trainer Tim Yakteen win his first ‘Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown’?
Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
- BetOnline – Horse racing site for Preakness Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
- BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes
- BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Preakness Stakes
- MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Preakness Stakes
- Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players
National Treasure Preakness Stakes Odds
This 3 year-old is back with 7-time Preakness winner Bob Baffert after running under the Tim Yakteen name last time out in the Santa Anita Derby due to the Baffert ban.
National Treasure’s connections bypassed the Kentucky Derby earlier this month so is another Preakness Stakes runner that will head to Pimlico fresher than some.
This 3 year-old was last on the track when a running-on fourth in the RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby on April 8. Based on that run, you feel the longer trip of the Preakness Stakes will suit and let’s not forget he was also a fine third to Forte in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.
National Treasure Career Stats
- Age: 3
- Runs: 5
- Wins: 1
- Total Career Winnings: $345,000
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Jockey: John R. Velazquez
- Post Position: 1
- Last Race: 4th Santa Anita (G1), April 8, 2023 (Santa Anita)
Bet on National Treasure for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at 4/1. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner
When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?
The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1
Preakness Stakes Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.
- Mage 8/5
- First Mission 5/2
- National Treasure 4/1
- Blazing Sevens 6/1
- Red Route One 10/1
- Perform 15/1
- Coffeewithchris 20/1
- Chase The Chaos 50/1
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
WATCH: National Treasure Running 4th The 2023 Santa Anita Derby
Horse Racing Related Content
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips
- Breeders’ Cup Betting Sites & Racebooks 2023
- 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
- 2023 Preakness Stakes Picks – Our Expert Picks
- The Latest Preakness Stakes Odds 2023 – Compare the Best Odds
- Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in USA
- Best Live Sports Betting Sites in the USA 2023 – Compare Live Betting Sportsbooks
- Best Sports Betting Apps USA 2023 – Get $1,000 in Free Bets
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets
- Best New Sports Betting Sites – New Sportsbooks in USA for 2023