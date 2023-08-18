Soccer

10 Players With Most Premier League Assists: 3 Manchester United Legends Feature

Sushan Chakraborty
Man United Legends Rooney and Giggs Are Two Of Premier Leagues Leading Assist Providers
The top flight of English soccer, the Premier League, has attracted many gifted creators over the years. They have enriched the league with their visionary passing, brilliant link-up play, and remarkable selflessness, helping their teams to glory.

Today, we will meet the 10 best creators Premier League has ever seen and take brief a look at their exploits. Now, without further ado, let us check the 10 players with the most assists in Premier League history:

#10 David Beckham – 80 assists

David Beckham Is One Of The Leading Assist Providers In Premier League History
Arguably the most popular player to come out of the English Premier League, David Beckham recorded 80 assists and scored 62 goals in 265 appearances for his boyhood club Manchester United.

One of the best free-kick takers in history, Beckham won it all with the Red Devils, bagging six Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy, and two FA Cups, amongst other honors. The Englishman played a total of 394 matches for the Red Devils before leaving for Real Madrid in 2003, scoring 85 times and claiming 120 assists.

#9 James Milner – 87 assists

James Milner Is One Of Premier League's Highest Assist Providers
Brighton & Hove Albion star James Milner occupies the ninth slot on the list, having amassed 87 assists in 620 appearances in the English Premier League. Milner, 37, is only the second active player on this list.

Milner has played for six Premier League clubs in his decorated career, but arguably played his best football at Manchester City between 2010 and 2015. In that stretch, the Englishman played 147 league matches, scoring 13 times and winning two Premier League titles. He spent the next eight years of his career (2015-2023) at Liverpool, scoring 19 times in 230 league appearances and winning one Premier League title.

#8 Steven Gerrard – 92 assists

Steven Gerrard Is One Of Premier League's Leading Assist Providers
Arguably Liverpool’s greatest-ever player, Steven Gerrard is the eighth name on this chart. The former Reds skipper provided 92 assists and scored 120 goals in 504 Premier League appearances, emerging as one of the best midfielders in the league’s history.

Rising through Liverpool’s academy, Gerrard spent the best years of his career at Anfield. Over 17 seasons with the senior team, Gerrard played 710 matches for the Merseysiders, scoring 186 times and claiming 157 assists. He won a Champions League trophy and a Europa League but was not fortunate enough to taste Premier League glory.

#7 David Silva – 93 assists

David Silva Is One Premier League's Leading Assist-Providers
A Manchester City legend through and through, David Silva claimed 93 assists in 309 Premier League appearances for reigning English champions. Silva also scored 60 league goals during his dream run with the Cityzens.

Silva joined Manchester City in the 2010-11 campaign and helped them to their first Premier League title just a season later. The former Spain international, who left the club in 2020, went on to add three more English top-flight titles to his cabinet (2013-14, 2017-18, 2018-19), cementing his name as one of City’s best-ever players.

#6 Dennis Bergkamp – 94 assists

Dennis Bergkamp Is One Of Premier League's Highest Assist Providers
Widely hailed as one of the most skilled forward the game has ever seen, Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp claimed 94 assists and scored 87 goals in 315 Premier League appearances.

Bergamp primarily played as a second striker and spent 11 years at Arsenal after joining them from Inter Milan in July 1995. Over the course of his stay in north London, Bergkamp bagged three Premier League titles. He was an integral part of Arsenal’s Invincible team that won the 2003-04 title without enduring a single defeat.

#5 Frank Lampard – 102 assists

Frank Lampard Is One Of Premier League's All-Time Leading Assist Providers
Frank ‘Super Frankie’ Lampard did not manage to impress Chelsea fans from the hot seat, but his legacy at Stamford Bridge remains spotless, courtesy of his exploits as a player. The Englishman, who claimed 102 assists in 609 Premier League matches, is the Blues’ all-time leading scorer and assist-provider. Lampard scored a whopping 211 times for the Pensioners in 648 matches across competitions.

Lampard also won it all in Chelsea’s colors, helping them to three Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and four FA Cups, amongst other honors.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne – 102 assists

Kevin De Bruyne Is One Of Premier League's Highest Assist Providers
Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne is the latest entrant to the 100 assists club, with him taking considerably fewer games to reach the milestone. The Belgian maestro has claimed 102 Premier League assists so far in only 243 matches. The 32-year-old also has 62 EPL goals to his name.

De Bruyne has won five Premier League titles since joining the Mancunians in August 2015. He remains City’s most decorated player ever, having won two Player Of The Year (2019-20, 2021-22) and three Playmaker Awards (2017-18, 2019-20, 2022-23).

#3 Wayne Rooney – 103 assists

Manchester United Legend Wayne Rooney Is One Of Premier League's All-Time Highest Assist Providers
Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney sits in third place, having provided 103 assists in 491 Premier League appearances. He also scored 208 goals in the English top flight, emerging as the division’s third-highest scorer of all time.

Rooney, who scored 253 times in 559 matches for the Red Devils, joined the club from Everton in 2004. Before returning to Everton in 2016, Rooney helped United to five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy, four Carabao Cups, and an FA Cup, amongst others.

#2 Cesc Fabregas – 111 assists

Cesc Fabregas Is The Second-Highest Assist Provider In Premier League History
One of the best Spaniards to ever play in the Premier League, Arsenal and Chelsea legend Cesc Fabregas claimed 111 assists and scored 50 goals in 350 league appearances.

Earning a promotion from Arsenal’s senior team, Fabregas made his senior team debut in October 2003. Aged only 16 years and 177 days, he became the club’s youngest-ever first-team player. He spent the next seven seasons in north London before leaving for Barcelona in 2011. He returned to the Premier League in 2014, signing for Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea. Over the next four-and-a-half years, Fabregas emerged as one of the league’s best players, winning the Premier League twice (2014-15, 2016-17).

#1 Ryan Giggs – 162 assists

Manchester United Legend Ryan Giggs Is Premier League's All-Time Leading Assist Provider
Comfortably sitting at the top of the pile is Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, who bagged a massive 162 assists and scored 109 goals during his Premier League career. A gifted and versatile midfielder, Giggs graduated from the Red Devils’ coveted academy and remained at the club until retiring in 2014. Giggs played a staggering 632 games in the Premier League over 22 seasons, winning the title 13 times.

The Welsh legend holds the record for playing the most number of games for Manchester United. Between the 1990-91 and 2013-14 seasons, Giggs appeared in 963 games for the Mancunians in all competitions, scoring 161 times. In addition to 13 Premier League titles, Giggs also won two Champions League trophies and four FA Cups, amongst other honors.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
