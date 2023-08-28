Manchester City have risen like a phoenix in the English Premier League. From being outplayed and outclassed by the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal, to thoroughly dominating them in fixtures that matter, the Cityzens have indeed turned it around under the ownership of Sheikh Mansour.

Since taking over in 2008, Mansour and Co. have made many smart choices. They have appointed Pep Guardiola, one of the best coaches football has ever seen. Taken their training facilities to world-class levels. And most importantly, they have signed players that fit the system like a glove, leading to jaw-dropping displays. Today, we will take a look at Manchester City’s 10 most expensive signings and assess how they have and are expected to perform. Now, without further ado, let’s begin!

#10 Jeremy Doku – $64.82 million

Manchester City’s latest signing Jeremy Doku is the first name on the list. Doku, 21, has joined the club for a $64.82 million fee from French club Rennes. He is a gifted right-winger who is capable of playing on the other flank as well. He is quick on the ball, combines effortlessly with teammates, and has a penchant for going for the spectacular. With Riyad Mahrez gone, Doku has all it takes to become a mainstay under Guardiola.

Prior to switching from Rennes, the Belgium international played 92 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 12 times and providing 10 assists.

#9 Raheem Sterling – $68.82 million

Impressed with his displays for Liverpool, Manchester City signed Raheem Sterling for a hefty $68.82 million fee in July 2015. The Englishman took a while to find his feet at the Etihad Stadium, but once he did, he did not look back. Prior to leaving Manchester for Chelsea in a $60.73 million deal in July 2022, Sterling conquered England multiple times with City, winning four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and five League Cups.

Sterling, a brilliant left winger, played 339 games for City across competitions, scoring 131 times and providing 95 assists.

#8 Aymeric Laporte – $70.24 million

Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have spent handsomely on defenders. Much of the said funds were spent on luring Aymeric Laporte away from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018. One of the most sorted defenders the English Premier League has ever seen, Laporte produced numerous top-drawer performances before shockingly deciding to switch to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr earlier this summer. Although he was not a regular, he still popped up with some important performances as City marched on to a historic treble in the 2022-23 season.

Laporte, 29, took part in 180 games for the English champions before his exit. He scored 12 times, winning five Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy, and two FA Cups, amongst other honors.

#7 Joao Cancelo – $70.24 million

One of the most gifted fullbacks in the world right now, Joao Cancelo joined Manchester City from Juventus for a $70.24 million fee in the summer of 2019, with Danilo moving the other way. The Portuguese star was a mainstay under Guardiola until the 2022-23 season, following which he fell out of favors at the club. Cancelo was loaned out to Bayern Munich in January 2023 but the German club did not try to make his move permanent. He is currently back at City but is expected to join Barcelona, possibly on another loan, imminently.

Cancelo, who sees his contract expire in June 2027, has played 154 matches for the Mancunians, scoring nine times and providing 22 assists. He has won three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy with the club, amongst others.

#6 Riyad Mahrez – $73.27 million

Manchester City signed 2015-16 Premier League winner Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City in July 2018. The Algerian with magic boots wasted little time settling in at the Etihad Stadium, immediately becoming a club favorite. Like Laporte, Mahrez also left for Saudi Arabia earlier this summer, penning a deal with Pro League side Al-Ahli.

The right-winger won it all in his five seasons at Manchester City, bagging four Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy, three League Cups, two FA Cups, and two FA Community Shields. Mahrez featured in 236 games for the European champions in all competitions, recording 78 goals and 59 assists.

#5 Rodri – $75.65 million

The cornerstone of Pep Guardiola’s midfield, Rodri, joined the club from Atletico Madrid for a hefty $75.65 million fee in the summer of 2019. A defensive midfielder by nature, the Spaniard is also an excellent striker of the ball. The most important goal of his career came in June 2023 when he scored an outside-the-box stunner in the 1-0 Champions League final win over Inter Milan. The midfielder was on the scoresheet in Sunday’s (August 27) 2-1 victory over Sheffield United as well, scoring the winning goal in the 88th minute.

Rodri has so far featured in 212 games for the Cityzens in all competitions, scoring 19 times and providing 18 assists. He has won three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy with City, amongst other honors.

#4 Ruben Dias – $77.38 million

Manchester City’s first-choice defender Ruben Dias has occupied the fourth spot, courtesy of his $77.38 million switch from Benfica in September 2020. The center-back has emerged as one of the leaders on the pitch and inside the dressing room, helping his side regain their composure after a nervy start.

The right-footed defender, who has scored four times in 136 appearances over the last three seasons, has won three consecutive Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy with Manchester City. He sees his contract expire in June 2027.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne – $82.14 million

Arguably Manchester City’s best-ever signing, Kevin De Bruyne joined the club from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for a $82.14 million fee in August 2015. The Belgian maestro, who is arguably the best midfielder in the world, is adept at playing in every single midfield position. He is an impeccable passer, possesses unmatched vision, creates chances at will, and knows how to find the back of the net as well.

De Bruyne, who is a two-time Premier League Player Of The Year award winner, has played 358 games for City in all competitions, scoring 96 times and providing a club-record 153 assists. He has won every trophy he has contested at City, including the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

#2 Josko Gvardiol – $97.28 million

Striking preemptively, Manchester City signed Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig on August 5th, 19 days before Aymeric Laporte left for Al-Nassr. The $97.28 million man caught everyone’s eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will serve as Guardiola’s first-choice center-back pairing alongside Ruben Dias.

Before joining the English champions earlier this summer, the Croatia international played 87 games for RB Leipzig across competitions, scoring five times. He won two DFB Pokals with the Bundesliga outfit.

#1 Jack Grealish – $127 million

Manchester City’s record signing, Jack Grealish, joined the club from Aston Villa for a staggering $127 million fee in August 2021. The talented winger failed to shine in his debut season, only impressing in bits and pieces.

Grealish’s performances in the 2022-23 campaign were a lot fitting to his astronomical price tag. He emerged as a mainstay in Guardiola’s XI, helping them capture their first-ever Treble. The 27-year-old has appeared in 93 matches for City in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing 16 assists.