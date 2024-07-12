Renowned journalist Christian Falk has backed Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann to take charge of a Premier League club in two years. Falk believes Nagelsmann will not continue with the national beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Germany Had A Disappointing EURO 2024 Campaign

Three-time European Championship (EURO) winners Germany were one of the favorites to go the distance in EURO 2024. They started brightly, bagging an emphatic 5-1 win over Scotland on Matchday 1. A 2-0 win over Hungary followed, but they could not make it three out of three on Matchday, drawing 1-1 with Switzerland.

In the Round of 16, Die Mannschaft comfortably went past Denmark, securing a 2-0 win. Germany’s title push, however, came undone in the quarter-finals, as EURO 2024 finalists Spain beat them 2-1 in extra time. Germany’s quarter-final elimination was historic, marking the earliest exit of a host country in the European Championship.

Julian Nagelsmann Is Premier League Bound, Says Christian Falk

Understandably, members of the German football board are not happy with how things turned out this summer, but they are prepared to give Nagelsmann another shot. They want to see if Nagelsmann can take his boys to glory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Falk, however, believes the outcome of the upcoming World Cup is inconsequential, as Nagelsmann will leave the German national team either way, possibly for a Premier League club.

Falk revealed in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside:

“He (Nagelsmann) had a release clause in his contract that if Germany didn’t get past the group stage, the contract will ripped up, but he will now see things through until the World Cup. His target is to be world champion and he knows we have a high benchmark in Germany. I think getting knocked out before the semi-finals would be disappointing.

“In any case, he will leave for a club team after that. Whether or not he’s successful in America, he won’t stay in the job. He could move to the Premier League because if you noticed, he gave many answers to foreign journalists at the Euros in English. He now speaks English very, very well so I am sure that is looking at the Premier League. It’s a pity that Pep Guardiola and Klopp won’t be there. Real Madrid might also be a future destination, but I think it will be the Premier League.”

Considering Nagelsmann’s resume, he is likely to join a top-six Premier League club. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United could be the main contenders for his signature in 2026.