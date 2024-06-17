Soccer

“He is someone who has so much potential” – Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Says He Can See Why 21-Year-Old Snubbed Interest From Premier League Heavyweights

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United icon Gary Neville has heaped praise on Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, suggesting he made the right call by snubbing interest from Premier League heavyweights. Sesko, who emerged as a Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea target, recently put transfer rumors to bed by signing a contract extension with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Neville Suggests Sesko Made The Right Call By Snubbing Manchester United, Arsenal, And Chelsea

On June 12, Sesko signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig, vouching to stay put at the club until June 30, 2029. Although it is unlikely that he will stay at Leipzig for the next five years, the extension effectively douses the Premier League rumors.

Speaking after Slovenia’s draw with Denmark, Neville backed Sesko’s decision to stay put for another year, as it would help with his development.

Neville said (via Football365):

[He’s got] goals, youth and physically. I think we are moving back to having a big physical striker up front the game seems to have flipped a little bit by having big defenders and big strikers.

He is someone who has so much potential and you can see why Premier League clubs are interested. But I can also see why, what is being suggested, he is staying at Leipzig for another year. It will give him the chance to grow without the spotlight you get on you in the Premier League and just develop his game a little bit more.

Sesko, who joined Leipzig from RB Salzburg last July, has already played 30 games for Slovenia, scoring 11 times and providing six assists.

Benjamin Sesko Impressed In Slovenia’s Draw With Denmark

Slovenia and Denmark played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in their UEFA EURO 2024 Group C encounter on Sunday evening (June 16). Erik Janza scored the equalizer for Slovenia in the 77th minute, canceling out Christian Eriksen’s 17th-minute opener.

Sesko, who scored 14 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches in 2023-24, could not find the back of the net but produced a performance of pure quality. The 21-year-old hit the woodwork once from two shots, created a chance, completed 11 passes, and drew four fouls. His clever runs kept Denmark on their toes throughout the game.

