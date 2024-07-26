Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Blues Have Submitted Bid For La Liga Goalkeeper

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Chelsea have submitted a €20 million ($21.71 million) bid for Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen. According to Romano, Jorgensen has a €45 million ($48.85 million) release clause in his Villarreal contract.

The Blues had an underwhelming 2023-24 season. Under Mauricio Pochettino, they endured a rather slow start to the Premier League season, struggling to find the back of the net and conceding cheaply. The Pensioners eventually fixed the former flaw to a degree but the latter remained, which greatly hurt their chances of securing a top-four finish. Throughout the season, Chelsea let in 63 goals — the second-most in the top 11 (behind West Ham: 74). Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic alternated between the sticks, with the Spaniard playing 16 games and the Serbian 23. Kepa Arrizabalaga, meanwhile, spent the season out on loan at Real Madrid.

With Arrizabalaga returning, Chelsea have three confident goalkeepers in their ranks, but new coach Enzo Maresca wants a better distributor in his ranks.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Chelsea Have Submitted Bid For Filip Jorgensen

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

Chelsea had an important day yesterday as they submitted an official bid to Villarreal for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen. The Danish goalkeeper has a release clause of €45m, but Chelsea offered €20m, and they have a feeling internally that a deal could be done for something like €25-26m.

Negotiations are ongoing, but the feeling is positive as Jorgensen already agreed on personal terms with Chelsea – salary, length of contract, everything is okay. So now the clubs are working on the details, but their relationship is very good after they worked on the Nicolas Jackson deal last summer.

Explaining why Maresca’s side are interested in Jorgensen, Romano added:

An important detail is that Jorgensen is considered one of the best goalkeepers around in terms of his distribution skills, and as I’ve reported, that’s an important skill Chelsea have been looking for as it’s really appreciated by Enzo Maresca.

So, it’s a work in progress, but Chelsea have entered the race strongly. The deal looks likely, and I’d expect Jorgensen to compete with Robert Sanchez for the number one spot. Ultimately it will be up to Maresca so we’ll have to see, but we know he values goalkeepers with good distribution like Jorgensen.”

Jorgensen, who plays for Denmark’s U21 team, has been with Villarreal since joining their youth academy in 2015. Rising through the ranks, the 22-year-old officially broke into the first team last season. He has so far played 44 games for Villarreal in all competitions, conceding 75 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

Sushan Chakraborty
