Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer has backed Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe to come on as the next England manager. Shearer believes Howe is the standout candidate to become Gareth Southgate’s successor.

England On The Lookout For A New Manager After Gareth Southgate’s Resignation

A couple of days after England suffered a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat to Spain in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) final, Southgate stepped down from his position as head coach.

The Englishman, who received plaudits for taking England to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the finals of EURO 2020, was expected to secure the country’s first EURO title in Germany. However, he fell short once more, causing fans to turn against him. Most English fans and pundits were also unhappy with his defensive approach to the game.

Alan Shearer Nominates Eddie Howe For England Job

With Southgate gone, many top managers have emerged as potential candidates to sit in the hot seat, including Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. Shearer, however, wants an Englishman at the helm, and he believes there is no better English manager than Howe at the moment.

Speaking to Betfair, the ex-England striker unhesitantly nominated the Magpies boss for the most stressful international job. He said (via GOAL):

“I would like the next manager to be an Englishman. We’ve been down the foreign route before and I know other great managers have been mentioned already but I do think it should be an Englishman in charge. I would imagine the outstanding candidate would be Eddie Howe. I think Eddie has a big decision to make because I’m certain the FA will ask him and then whatever happens after that, we don’t know.

“I’m fairly sure that a conversation will have been had or will be ongoing now within the FA where Eddie Howe’s name will get a mention. Whether Eddie wants the job or not will be the key. The fact we’re talking about Eddie and England again means he’s done a really, really good job at Newcastle.”

Howe came on as Newcastle United’s manager in November 2021. He has since 125 games across competitions, overseeing 62 wins, 27 draws, and 36 defeats.