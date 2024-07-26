Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has sent a warning to Declan Rice and Jorginho, saying he is looking forward to competing with them for a place in Mikel Arteta’s first XI. He also suggested that added competition in midfield would help the Gunners in the hotly-contested race for the Premier League title.

Thomas Partey Has Missed A Lot Of Games Because Of Injuries

Joining from Atletico Madrid in October 2020, Partey did not take much time settling into new surroundings. His eagerness, work rate, and defensive acumen won hearts right away, but unfortunately, his debut season was marred by injuries.

The Ghana international could play only 24 Premier League matches for the north Londoners in 2020-21, claiming two assists. An almost identical story unfolded in the 2021-22 season, during which he once again played 24 Premier League games.

The 2022-23 season proved to be a lot more encouraging, as he played 33 games in the Premier League. However, things were back to square one in 2023-24, with him sitting out 23 league matches because of multiple injuries.

Some believe Arteta’s side should sell the 31-year-old and buy a more reliable midfielder, but Partey is working hard and prepared to win his place back.

Thomas Partey Wants To Win Midfield Slot Ahead Of Declan Rice and Jorginho

He said (via The Daily Mail):

“We have a lot of players in that position. Jorgi is playing good, I am playing good. Dec is there, Martin (Odegaard) too.

“We also have other players who can come in and make a difference. We have to compete against each other and at the end of the day it is the Mister (Arteta) who decides. With this kind of competition, we can get to the level that we want to be at.”

Partey also said he was doing his best to stay fit and be consistent. He added:

“I have to keep going and keep fighting. Every time I fall I have to get up and fight back. That is the mentality I have. I also think that any time I can help the team, that is what I have to do.

“I am doing my best to be more consistent and stay fit. It is an everyday job. I cannot give up and need to keep going.”

Arsenal have taken 12 of their academy players to the pre-season tour in the United States. Partey welcomes the added competition and believes it will help the Gunners get a strong start to the 2024-25 Premier League season.

He added:

“We were playing with some young players who are coming up and we needed to help them to deal with the intensity.

“Going forward, we want them to try to learn something from us and do our best to come back to our level of fitness, and I think it will help us for the beginning of the league (season).”

Four of the 12 youngsters were in action in Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth on penalties on July 24. A few more could get their shot in the clash against Manchester United on July 27.