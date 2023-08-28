Manchester United have reportedly offered Real Madrid the opportunity to sign Anthony Martial on an initial one-year loan deal.

Real Madrid could buy Manchester United star Martial for cut-throat price next summer

Following Karim Benzema’s departure to Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid have shifted to a 4-3-1-2 formation, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo operating as their top two men. The formation has worked well so far, helping the All-Whites to three consecutive victories in La Liga. However, if Carlo Ancelotti wishes to return to his preferred 4-3-3 formation, he could find himself lacking center-forward options. Following Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz’s departures, Los Merengues only have one natural center-forward in their squad, Espanyol loanee Joselu.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, they have been presented with the opportunity to improve their squad, by adding 27-year-old attacker Martial to their roster. If the move materializes, Martial will initially join Real Madrid on a one-year loan. The Whites will reportedly have the chance to make his stay permanent by activating the $16.09 million purchase clause.

On paper, the move could benefit all parties. Not only will it give Madrid more depth, but it could also allow Martial to get more minutes under his belt. Manchester United, meanwhile, will not have the obligation of finding a way to keep Martial happy when Rasmus Hojlund regains fitness in the coming weeks.

Martial, who joined the club in the summer of 2015, has thus far played 300 matches for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring 88 times and claiming 53 assists.

Carlo Ancelotti feels his squad is complete

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was recently asked whether or not Los Merengues will look to sign more players before the transfer window closes on September 1. He claimed that his squad was pretty complete and he expected the players to showcase their commitment over the course of the campaign.

Speaking to the press, he said (via BBC):

“No, I rule it out 100%

“I think our squad is closed and our players are thinking about our season.”

Considering his public stance on summer transfers, it is unlikely that Ancelotti will do a complete 180 and welcome Martial’s acquisition with open arms.