‘Templated’ No More: Premier League Giants Wolves Try A Fresh Approach With SUDU

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Wolves Sign Deal With SUDU
Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, aka Wolves, have signed a multi-year, multi-million partnership with sportswear brand SUDU. The club are calling it a landmark deal, as they have stepped away from traditional big-name kit manufacturers and “templated” designs.

SUDU Deal Is Good News For Wolves Fans

Before striking a new deal with SUDU — the sportswear arm of Levy UK & Ireland — Wolves had a deal with kit-manufacturing giants Castore. Although the British manufacturer never failed to design attractive kits for the Premier League outfit, it did not do much to make Wolves stand out. Additionally, pro jerseys and replicas cost around £125 ($157.89) and £80 ($101.05), respectively, making it difficult for fans to afford.

SUDU has promised to work on both aspects. Not only will it manufacture kits that reflect Wolves’ identity, but it will also make them more affordable for fans.

Joe Poole, the head of partnerships at Levy Merchandizing, said (via Inside World Football):

Unless you’re in the Premier League ‘Big Six’, the team and brand model is broken. It’s self-serving for brands as opposed to being a true partnership and we want to change that.

Seven-figure value is being lost by sports teams through inflated marketing costs, but even more so as a result of a disjointed supply chain which squeezes margins to the detriment of teams and fans.”

SUDU’s new jerseys will be considerably more affordable than traditional Premier League kits. As per the data from Inside World Football, Wolves’ kits for the 2024-25 season will cost £80 ($101.05) for the pro version and £58 ($73.26) for the replica.

Wolves Delighted To Be At The ‘Forefront’ Of Innovation With SUDU

The general manager of marketing and commercial growth at Wolves, Russel Jones shares Poole’s excitement. He is ecstatic to see template designs making way for creations inspired by the club’s heritage.

He added about the partnership:

This fresh new approach to kit creation is long overdue and we’re delighted that Wolves get to be at the forefront of this innovative approach.

For far too long top-tier clubs like Wolves have been held to template designs. This partnership enables Wolves to work with fans and players to create technical products with our heritage at the forefront of design.”

SUDU, however, is not content with just Wolverhampton. As per Poole, the brand is already looking to bring other big soccer clubs under its umbrella.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
