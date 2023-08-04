10 Active Premier League Players With Most EPL Goals: Salah Joins Kane in Top 3

Over the years, the English Premier League has had the privilege of fielding some of the greatest goalscorers in the history of soccer. From the great Alan Shearer to the mesmerizing Wayne Rooney, these athletes have scored astonishing goals, giving fans memories to cherish for a lifetime.

The current crop of Premier League stars has also done pretty well for themselves, doing everything in their power to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Today, we will take a look at the most formidable scorers in the league right now.

Here are the 10 active Premier League players with the most goals in the English top flight:

#10 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) — 69 goals

Brazil international Gabriel Jesus kicks off the list, having racked up 69 goals and claimed 35 assists in 185 Premier League appearances.

The 26-year-old forward spent six seasons at Manchester City before signing for Arsenal last summer. During his stay, he scored 58 goals in 159 EPL games and won four titles.

Jesus missed three months of Premier League football with a knee injury last season. He will be hoping for more involvement this time around.

#9 Danny Ings (West Ham United) — 70 goals

West Ham United striker Danny Ings has bagged 70 Premier League goals in 205 games, which makes him his team’s most accomplished goalscorer. In addition to finding the back of the net on a regular basis, Ings also pitches in with assists from time to time. So far, he has claimed 21 of them in his Premier League career.

The 2019-20 Premier League season has thus far been the best of Ings’ career. He appeared in all 38 games that season, netting 22 times.

#8 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) — 76 goals

Manchester United academy graduate Marcus Rashford is the sole flagbearer for his club on this list. The vibrant English forward, who is known for his pace and footwork, has scored 76 goals and provided 37 assists in 239 Premier League appearances thus far.

Rashford was at his finest in the 2022-23 Premier League season. Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, he emerged as the team’s undisputed talisman and scored 17 times in 35 games.

#7 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) — 79 goals

Newcastle United center-forward Callum Wilson is the seventh name on the list, with him netting an impressive 79 goals in 201 Premier League appearances. Formerly of Bournemouth, Wilson is also a nifty creator and has provided 22 assists in the English top flight.

Wilson enjoyed the best season of his career last term. In 31 Premier League appearances, he bagged 18 goals, propelling Newcastle United to a fourth-place finish.

#6 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) — 103 goals

South Korean left-winger Son Heung-min is one of the most entertaining players in the Premier League. He is lightning-quick, links up superbly with teammates, especially Harry Kane; and most importantly, knows how to find the back of the net.

Since moving to the Premier League in August 2015, the South Korean international has appeared in 268 games, scoring 103 times and providing 52 assists. Scoring 23 times in 35 games, Son won the Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season.

#5 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) — 115 goals

Naturally a winger, Raheem Sterling has racked up an impressive number of goals in the Premier League. Formerly of Manchester City and Liverpool, Sterling has 115 goals and 59 assists to his name in 348 games.

Sterling won four Premier League titles at Manchester City before joining Chelsea last summer. His debut campaign at Chelsea, during which he scored six times in 28 games, was far from perfect, but he still has plenty of time to turn it around.

#4 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) — 121 goals

Signing Romelu Lukaku has turned out to be a $123.61 million blunder for Chelsea, with him failing to impress in his debut season (2021-22) and joining Inter on loan in the following term. He has returned to London for now, but a switch to Juventus, with Dusan Vlahovic coming the other way, looks inevitable.

Before losing his way a couple of seasons back, Lukaku was in the running to break into the top-five Premier League scorers of all time. For now, he has to be content with 20th place, with him netting 121 goals and recording 35 assists in 278 appearances.

#3 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) — 136 goals

Jamie Vardy may not have managed to climb to the top of the rankings, but his exploits are arguably the most impressive. The Englishman was one of the driving forces behind the Fox’s historic Premier League win in the 2015-16 season and he is showing no signs of stopping just yet.

Vardy, 36, has 136 Premier League goals and 44 assists to his name in 307 English top-flight appearances. He was chosen as the Player of the Season in the 2015-16 campaign and also has a Golden Boot to his name (2019-20).

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) — 139 goals

‘The Egyptian King’, Mohamed Salah, hardly needs an introduction. The right-winger is recognized as one of the best players in the world right now and strikes the perfect balance between goalscoring and playmaking.

Salah, who returned to Premier League with Liverpool after failing to succeed at Chelsea, has 139 EPL goals and 59 assists to his name in 231 appearances. A three-time Golden Boot winner (2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22), Salah won his solitary Premier League title in the 2019-20 season.

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) — 213 goals

Dubbed the greatest English striker of this generation, Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane sits pretty at the top with a whopping 213 goals in 320 appearances. Kane is currently 48 goals away from breaking Shearer’s record (260 goals) and becoming the all-time leading scorer in Premier League history.

His exploits have allowed him to snatch three EPL Golden Boots (2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21), most by an English player alongside Shearer. The Spurs ace is also a competent playmaker, having bagged a total of 46 Premier League assists and winning the Playmaker Award in the 2020-21 season.