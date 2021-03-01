Newcastle United keen on Nuno Tavares

Newcastle United are thought to be interested in signing the Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares at the end of this season.

According to O Jogo, Burnley are also keen on the defender but Newcastle’s interest is thought to be more intense.





Apparently, the Magpies have been following the Portuguese defender for a while now and they were keen on paying around £15 million for the defender a season and a half ago.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side come forward with a concrete offer for the young defender in the coming months.

SL View: Competition for Lewis?

The Magpies signed Jamal Lewis from Norwich City at the start of the season and the youngster has shown his qualities this term.

Signing another young left-back in Tavares would be slightly surprising. Both players would need ample game time to continue their development and therefore a more experienced option would be ideal along with Lewis.

Tavares is rated highly in Portugal and he is a much better player going forward in comparison to Lewis. The 21-year-old is an excellent crosser of the ball and his passing in the final third is also efficient.

It will be interesting to see what happens to Lewis if Newcastle decide to splash out on the Benfica defender. Perhaps a loan move away from the club for Lewis would help both players.

