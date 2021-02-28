Steve Bruce confirms Miguel Almiron injury blow

Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers cancelled each other out in the Premier League last night.

The Magpies did put on an impressive performance and they will be disappointed to have come away with a draw.





However, the more worrying thing is that star midfielder Miguel Almiron has picked up an injury and he could be sidelined for a while.

The Paraguayan international hobbled off at the break after injuring his knee while stretching for a loose ball.

Manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that the player will have scans later today to determine the true extent of the injury.

Bruce added that he is fearing the worst and his comments will certainly worry the Newcastle fans.

He said to the Chronicle: “It’s too early but for him to come off and be in the state he is in we fear the worst. He was in distress at half-time. He will have scans on Sunday to see how he is.”

The Magpies are very much in the battle for survival and they cannot afford to lose Almiron for an extended period.

The 27-year-old Paraguayan international has been the best player at the club in recent weeks and his absence could be a major blow especially with Callum Wilson sidelined as well.

Newcastle have been quite poor in the attack this season and the likes of Wilson and Almiron have carried them so far. With both players absent, Allan Saint-Maximin will be expected to produce match-winning performances every week.

Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to the injury update from Steve Bruce last night.

We are going down unless he is sacked now enough is enough — Aaron (@Aaron_Kainth) February 27, 2021

If we get relegated does that mean that could potentially be the last time we see Miggy in a toon shirt? 😔 — Jack (@JustZephh_26) February 27, 2021

Relegation — 𝒥𝒶𝒸𝓀 (@ftbIjackk) February 27, 2021

Nail…… in…….. coffin — Classified (@Alonosi) February 27, 2021

Then why the hell did he keep him on until half time??!! — Andrew Carruthers 🔭🧲💡🚀🌘 (@Andy_Carruthers) February 27, 2021

