Newcastle United fans react to reports that there is no bid from the Bin Zayed Group on the table at the moment

The Chronicle has claimed that there is no bid from the Bin Zayed Group for Newcastle United on the table at the moment, despite reports linking the Middle East company with a takeover.
Magpies’ owner Mike Ashley has been in charge for 12 years, and while fans want him to leave, several takeover bids have fallen through over the years.
Manager Rafa Benitez walked away a few days ago after his three-year contract wasn’t renewed, and he has since joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.
While the Spaniard’s departure broke the hearts of Newcastle fans, that a possible takeover from the Bin Zayed Group was on the cards helped soften the blow.
However, the latest claim from the Chronicle has only made things worse if it is indeed true, and here is how some of the Toon Army reacted to the report on Twitter:
Think everyone now needs to just accept we aren’t going to be taken over
— Michael Cantwell (@mickycantwell) July 5, 2019
Well we knew this was fake 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 absolute joke. So pleased I won’t be spending another penny on that club this season 🙏🏻 #nufc pic.twitter.com/l8vHWa5iqb
— Paul Oxley (@Pauloxley3) July 5, 2019
The day after season ticket deadline day? The shock.
— Stephen Colpitts (@stephenc1982) July 5, 2019
No words
— George Andrews (@Georgeblythlad) July 5, 2019
Day after renewal for season tickets and Ashley says no bids for the club 🤣🤣🤣
— maime jorgan (@jbmorg85) July 5, 2019
Any fans who still thinks that this takeover will happen are more crazy then Mike Ashley…. and he is seriously crazy…..
— michael (@mickandt) July 5, 2019
Every. Single. Window. #nufc pic.twitter.com/Y1jppiMbfX
— Michael Podesta (@MichaelPodesta7) July 5, 2019
Day after renewals. There is no bid. Hahahahahahahahaha
— AshleyOutNow (@AshleyOutNow) July 5, 2019
Newcastle fans want Ashley out, and having the BZG complete their reported £350 million takeover will be a huge source of relief for them.
However, having witnessed plenty of failed bids, most followers aren’t optimistic of the chances of the latest one succeeding, and it will deeply hurt them if it falls through.