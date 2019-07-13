Newcastle United fans react to reports that the club want to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips

According to The Mirror, Newcastle United are keen on securing the services of long-term target and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.
However, with owner Mike Ashley only making around £50 million available to spend on transfers for the incoming manager, it remains to be seen if they have a chance of snapping up the in-demand Whites star.
The Elland Road outfit have slapped £30 million on Phillips’ head in order to shoo off suitors, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers also keen on him.
Newcastle are the only Premier League side yet to make a signing this summer, and they could see more players follow the departed Rafa Benitez out of Saint James’ Park.
Snapping up the 23-year-old, who will jet out with Marcelo Bielsa’s squad for their tour of Australia next week, looks almost impossible for the Magpies’ though, but it hasn’t stopped some of the fans from reacting to the reports linking the club with an interest.
Newcastle could look to beef up their midfield department with Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff linked with exits this summer, and Phillips will no doubt fit the bill.
It just doesn’t look like the Toons have a chance of signing him with Ashley still in charge.